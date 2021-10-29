Covid-19: The Christchurch case in Tonga shows more prevalence in the community





National Institutes of Health / AP A Covid-19 case traveled from Christchurch to Tonga and tested positive while in isolated isolation. (Photo of the file).

An immunologist is warning of potentially catastrophic consequences for Tonga if a case that flew to the island country is not contained. The person with the Covid-19 traveled from Christchurch. It is the first case of the virus for the island country. Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the occasional news was heartbreaking for Tonga. "Tonga has been one of a group of countries within the Pacific region that has managed to protect its people by keeping the virus abroad for so long. If this case is not upheld, the potential consequences for the Tongan nation will be catastrophic.

NZ was continuing to see three-digit Covid-19 cases confirmed, Sika-Paotonu said. The case that traveled to Tonga is likely to show more prevalence of Covid-19 in the Christchurch community than is currently being reflected by Covid-19 case numbers, she said. The positive Covid-19 case was among 215 passengers who arrived in Tonga on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa confirmed. Ross Giblin / Stuff Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu: If this case is not upheld, the potential consequences for the Tongan nation will be catastrophic. The case was tested while in isolated management at the Tanoa Hotel on Thursday, during routine testing and yielded a positive result on Friday. The New Zealand Ministry of Health was investigating the Tonga case. In a statement, the ministry said the person returned a negative test before departure before leaving Christchurch. They were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and had received the second dose two weeks earlier. A ministry spokesman declined to answer further questions about the case. We have no further information at this stage. There will be a further update [on Saturday]. Prime Minister Tongan made the announcement on national radio on Friday, urging Tongans to prepare for the weekend, follow the curfew and practice social distancing. As of October 25, about 31 percent of the population in Tonga had been fully vaccinated, according to Our world in data, and about 16 percent had received a dose. The one-way quarantine trip was scheduled to begin with Tonga, along with Samoa, Tokelau and Vanuatu, on November 8th.

