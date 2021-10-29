America is back, Biden declared in June. The world is ready to test Him.

WASHINGTON When President Biden met with world leaders at an English seaside resort in June, it was a nasty celebration of America’s return to diplomatic stability after four years of public dress and impulsive policy pulls under President Donald J. Trump.

America is back at the table, Biden said at the G7 summit.

In the turbulent four months since then, the president has revealed that not being Mr. Trump is not enough to fulfill his ambitions at home or abroad.

In his latest public comments before leaving Washington for the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, Mr. Biden was still trying to unite Democrats behind a $ 1.85 trillion economic and environmental spending plan. The plan included more than $ 500 billion to fight global warming, which he had hoped to use as leverage to secure commitments from other leaders when attending a climate summit in Scotland early next week.

It is about expanding opportunities, not the opportunity to deny, Mr Biden said on Thursday. It is about leading the world. We were letting the world pass us by.