America is back, Biden declared in June. The world is ready to test Him.
WASHINGTON When President Biden met with world leaders at an English seaside resort in June, it was a nasty celebration of America’s return to diplomatic stability after four years of public dress and impulsive policy pulls under President Donald J. Trump.
America is back at the table, Biden said at the G7 summit.
In the turbulent four months since then, the president has revealed that not being Mr. Trump is not enough to fulfill his ambitions at home or abroad.
In his latest public comments before leaving Washington for the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, Mr. Biden was still trying to unite Democrats behind a $ 1.85 trillion economic and environmental spending plan. The plan included more than $ 500 billion to fight global warming, which he had hoped to use as leverage to secure commitments from other leaders when attending a climate summit in Scotland early next week.
It is about expanding opportunities, not the opportunity to deny, Mr Biden said on Thursday. It is about leading the world. We were letting the world pass us by.
Mr. Biden, who often refers to his skills as a negotiator and his decades of foreign policy experience, will seek commitments from foreign leaders to fight the pandemic, resolve supply chain nodes and slow down a rush. of inflation worldwide. He will also try to counter criticism about the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August and settle a rift with France over a deal on nuclear submarines.
I still think the president enjoys a great deal of fundamental goodwill in Europe, said Ian Lesser, acting president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Although latest Gallup poll shows America standing around the world has returned from the low levels of the Trump era, just because Biden is not Trump, does not make all policy issues easy to tackle, said Mr. Lesser.
Mr Biden will begin his stay in Rome by visiting Pope Francis, but after that, diplomacy is on the agenda. He will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and its Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and will hold another meeting later that day with French President Emmanuel Macron. Giving France the upper hand is a signal that Mr Biden is trying to appease them after the United States reached an agreement to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, effectively separating France from its multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.
Shares at the UN Climate Summit
About 20,000 people will attend COP26, a United Nations climate change conference starting October 31 in Glasgow. Participants are seeking to set new targets for reducing emissions from burning coal, oil and gas. Here are some things to keep in mind before the meeting begins:
The president will not meet with two rival leaders, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are staying home from the conference on Covid concerns.
Ahead of the trip, Jake Sullivan, the presidents’ national security adviser, dismissed the idea that Mr Biden would have less of a leadership role at the two summits if he traveled to Europe without a signed economic and environmental spending agreement, or without approval. of the main infrastructure bill pending in Congress.
Speaking to reporters Thursday aboard the Air Force One en route to Rome, Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden would announce plans to modernize reserves and create resilient supply chains. He said another big focus at the G20 would be securing a communiqué outlining a plan to protect the globe against future pandemics.
What the G20 will focus on is the future, Mr Sullivan said. How to prevent a pandemic in the future? How do we make sure the world is coordinated in a way that was not sufficiently coordinated when Covid-19 hit last year?
And Mr. Sullivan said the president viewed the shortcomings of Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi not as an obstacle to coordination, but an opportunity to show that Western democracies are capable of working together to resolve current and future threats. On Saturday, Mr. Bidens’ first major summit meeting will focus on economic policy and the pandemic, and he will then meet with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss ways to get the nuclear deal back on track. of 2015 with Iran. , one of Mr. Bidens’ most elusive diplomatic goals since taking office.
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said the most urgent economic task for leaders at the G20 summit is to slow the pandemic to a large extent, she said, fulfilling promises to send vaccine doses to less affluent countries. remain critical to supply chains and the global economy, but have struggled to gain access to shots.
To truly put an end to this health crisis and the accompanying economic crisis, we need to achieve widespread vaccinations around the world, Gopinath said.
Mr Bidens’ advisers said he was counting on at least one economic policy victory from the conference: the blessing of a global deal to set minimum corporate tax rates aimed at stopping companies from harboring revenue in tax havens like Bermuda. .
Mr Bidens’ softer diplomacy skills will be put to the test when he meets Mr Macron a few hours after he arrives in Rome. In September, Mr Bidens’ administration sparked a diplomatic row with the French after failing to notify them of its deal to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, a deal that destroyed a $ 66 billion French project to build offensive submarines.
The deal, announced as part of a new defense alliance with Britain and Australia, angered the French so much that Mr Macron withdrew his country’s ambassador to the United States, Philippe Tienne, for a few days. U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, have traveled through France trying to repair the damage. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Paris in November.
Clia Belin, a visiting member of the Center for United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, said in an interview that the Biden administration seemed to have forgotten the art of diplomacy.
Since the outbreak, Mr Macron has spoken openly about the need for European nations to practice so-called strategic autonomy, a policy that would gradually mean that countries like France would rely less on the United States for military aid. As the summit begins, Europeans will look with interest at whether Mr Biden supports such an initiative, Ms Belin said.
Mr Biden is also expected to address at least one other difficult diplomatic relationship while abroad. In recent days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to withdraw its ambassador to the United States after several embassies, including the United States, demanded the release of a jailed activist.
Mr Sullivan, the national security adviser, said he expected Mr Biden to meet with Mr Erdogan in Scotland.
