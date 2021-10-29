Stunning Roman statue unearthed in the ruins of Norman church on HS2 road | Archeology





Roman statues of a man, a woman and a child have been discovered by archaeologists in an abandoned medieval church on the HS2 expressway. The discovery was completely startling, according to Rachel Wood, chief archaeologist at the site in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire. These are really rare finds in the UK, she said. The statues are extremely well preserved, and you really get an impression of the people they describe seeing literally the faces of the past is a unique experience. Three statue heads and two shoulders were discovered at the excavation site. Photo: HS2 / PA A hexagonal Roman glass vessel was also discovered. Despite being on earth for what is thought to be more than 1000 years, large parts were intact. The only comparable item known is a ship on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The statues were discovered in the ruins of a Norman church, where a team of archaeologists has been working for the past six months. The Church of St. Mary was built in 1080 and renovated in the 13th, 14th and 17th centuries. It was abandoned in 1880 and destroyed in 1966 after being declared dangerous. Its ruins were filled with vegetation. In May, archaeologists and engineers began removing the remaining church structure and excavating the burial ground that had been in use for 900 years, with the last burial recorded in 1908. Experts believe the site was used as a Roman mausoleum before the Norman church was built. About 3,000 bodies have been removed and will be reburied at a new location. Wood said the discovery of the statues and pottery makes us wonder what else could be buried under the churches of the medieval villages of England. This has truly been a place once in a lifetime and we all look forward to hearing what more specialists can tell us about these extraordinary statues and the history of the country prior to the construction of the Norman church. They are sent to a laboratory for specialized cleaning and analysis. Excavation site at St Mary’s Church, Stoke Mandeville. Photo: HS2 / PA More than 1,000 archaeologists have worked at more than 60 sites along the HS2 route between London and the West Midlands over the past three years. At Saint Jamess Garden near Euston Station in central London, more than 50,000 skeletons were exhumed from a cemetery. In Birmingham, more than 6,500 skeletons were unearthed from an 18th-century cemetery. Archaeologists began work on the 150-mile road in 2018. Mike Court, chief archaeologist at HS2, said the Roman statues found at Stoke Mandeville were just some of the incredible artifacts discovered between London and the West Midlands. He added: The unprecedented HS2 archeology program has given us new insights into British history, providing evidence of where and how our ancestors lived.

