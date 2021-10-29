Covid-19: A careful approach taken in Christchurch after the arrival of the Delta

Despite the fact that Christchurch has so far managed to avoid a renewed Covid block, people, events and businesses are taking a Type 3 approach to the city this weekend.

This comes after two positive Covid-19 Delta cases were confirmed in the city by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, and two other close contacts were confirmed positive on Friday.

Cities the health board has restricted visitors to its facilities to effectively warn level 3 rules, major events have been postponed, businesses are encouraging staff to work from home, and expert advice suggests that people in general will behave more cautiously in the light of the latest news.

It is natural for people to modify their behavior for at least a few days, said Covid-19 modeling professor Michael Plank.

OGB Bar, one of Christchurchs’s most popular bars, canceled two major group bookings since news of new cases erupted Thursday morning.

I think people just have a little bit of weakened confidence at the moment, said owner Nick Inkster.

Inkster was not sure what to expect with customer numbers over the weekend, but said it was positive that the city remained at alarm level 2 and the new cases gave him the opportunity to make sure all of his staff was vaccinated or had booked a vaccine.

It prompted us to find out who is not vaccinated and now they are reserved.

STACY SQUIRES / Stuff OGB Bar and Austin Club owner Nick Inkster says people’s trust has been crushed by recent Covid cases. (File photo)

The Craft Embassy in Oxford Tce, home of some of Christchurchs busiest bars, was also quieter than usual on Thursdays and Fridays.

I would not be surprised if we were a little calmer this weekend, said co-owner Seth Hamilton.

I think people are careful until they know more. It was a little shocking.

Hospitality businesses would be most affected as they could not work from home, said Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leann Watson.

I think there will be concern for some, but it should generally be the same over the weekend.

STACY SQUIRES / Stuff Craft Embassy co-owner Seth Hamilton believes people are being cautious until more information emerges on Covid’s recent cases in Christchurchs. (File photo)

There were definitely fewer people around downtown on Thursday and Friday, said downtown business association president Annabel Turley.

It was a bold blow that the government allowed a case to slip when rapid antigen testing could be used to prevent it, she said, but businesses were hoping for a comeback this weekend.

No one can withstand another jam.

The Christchurchs International Film Festival has been postponed with a week due to new cases while The Woodford Glen Highway Fireworks Show also postponed her event to December.

The organizers of the film festival said in a statement that was pushed to keep our friends and audience in Christchurch safe and secure, as stated in the speed declaration the organizers did not think there was enough future information about the current fear in Christchurch and did not want to expose the Canterbury community to this danger.

Dave Risdon / Supplied / Stuff Kerry Newton gets a vaccine against Covid-19 at Hanmer Springs Fete on Friday.

Hanmer Springs Fete, which showcases small businesses in the Hurunui region, was continuing this weekend, but organizer Catherine Batterson said this year’s event is also advocating for people to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

Fete, which hosts 178 stables and is located on the grounds of Queen Mary Hospital, was also offering vaccinations and Covid-19 related information to players.

St John and Hanmer Springs Health Center staff had been on site all day Friday, offering vaccinations and checking 3,000 people who had passed through the gates.

supply Canterbury University Covid-19 modeling professor Michael Plank says a cautious approach is the way to go to Christchurch this weekend. (File photo)

Batterson said they had checked that all visitors were feeling well and whether they had been to any place of interest regarding recent community cases.

“Our main concern is the health and safety of everyone, so we have just made sure that everyone is extremely vigilant with wearing masks, tracking contact. [and] hand disinfection at all gates.

ChristchurchNZ held its monthly board meeting in Zoom on Friday, which would usually be in person.

Staff are encouraged to work from home, as was the case with staff at the Orion energy company.

The Lyttelton Port Company has given up all unvaccinated paid staff from 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The decision was temporary as a risk assessment was conducted to determine if it should become permanent, a spokesman said. The decision was made on the basis of health and safety to limit the risk to our staff and supply chain.

Some cafes in Christchurchs health facilities are also closed or open to staff only.

Confirmation of new cases in Christchurch was inevitable, but still a bit shocking, Plank said. He recommended a cautious approach until more information on the cases emerges.

If you can work from home, or have the option of not going to that party you had planned for the weekend, I would fully recommend this, he said.

Recent cases have also served as a reminder for people to continue to wear masks, register using the contact tracking app, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

Ross Giblin / Stuff Michael Baker, an expert professor of infectious diseases at the University of Otago, Wellington, says Christchurch can still enjoy Halloween with extra precautions. (File photo)

With Halloween in the books this weekend, infectious disease expert professor Michael Baker said Cantabrians can still enjoy a safe and happy holiday with extra safety precautions.

It is important that life remains as normal as possible and it is important for children to see life go on, Baker said.

Outdoor treatment and individually wrapped sweets were good ways to stay safe, he said.

The Ministry of Health added that physical distancing when greeting new people and wearing face masks when you can not maintain physical distance with people you do not know, was the key to a safe Halloween.