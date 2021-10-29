Solving the riddles of international trade, war and order | MIT News

ABOUT Maria Grinberg, starting a research project often begins with an almost palpable feeling of irritation.

I read something, a definition or idea that makes no sense, that seems logically inconsistent and scratchy, says Grinberg, who joined the Department of Political Science as an assistant professor on July 1st. I try to fix what doesn’t work, like solving a puzzle. Her ultimate goal, she says, is to find models around which I can build a theory.

As a specialist in security studies, Grinbergs’s broad interests gravitate toward time horizon issues. This means, for example, how long-term planning by states affects their short-term decision-making and how the projected duration of events affects the way states respond to them. But within this vast and sometimes abstract space, Grinberg conducts research on problems in specific areas of central security studies: the international order, the collapse of the state, and wartime trade.

As it relates to theory, Grinbergs’s work summarizes empirical evidence in archives that reinforces its theoretical arguments and sheds light on contemporary problems of global power jokes. It is research that challenges some conventional wisdom in its field and that has yielded provocative findings on how states balance national security concerns against their own economic interests. Her dissertation project on wartime trade between enemies, which she is currently developing as a book, serves as one such case.

Spirit in ideas

Her project was sparked by conversations with fellow graduate students at the University of Chicago about the impact of economic interdependence on the possibility of conflict between nations. The basic idea was that if states trade a lot and war disrupts trade, then states do not want to wage wars, she recalls. Something about this was not working for me, and I started thinking about this idea, she says.

Grinberg was born in Russia to a family of computer scientists. She shares the family’s ability to logically solve problems and has translated it into rigorous analysis of questions in her field. Thus, in the face of claims to economically connected states avoiding conflict, it began a methodical interrogation. There was a lot of logic behind the general conception of trade as good and the war that spoils trade as bad. But, she asked herself, why should trade not take place during the war?

Grinberg broke this down into a series of interrelated questions: You do not want to sell a weapon to an opponent, which would be bad because it could shoot me right away, but what about a vase? While the vase has no bullets, an opponent can sell it somewhere and possibly buy a gun, which will take longer to do damage. But what if the war ends before the enemy has a chance to buy the weapon?

Working with her arguments, Grinberg set out cases where trade could be legitimately conducted during the conflict. It was time to turn to the evidence in the historical records to find out very specifically what kind of trade took place in the wars and under what kind of conditions.

Grinberg dug deep into the British and French archives, where he found a bunch of relevant documents from the Crimean War. She found notes from a British advisory committee on World War I recommending a ban on trade in products that could be used immediately in the war, as well as a ban on those that could be used in the war before the end of the war, and those selling which generated profits. that can be used during war.

Of particular interest to Grinberg: The Committee also recommended that if the enemy needed more time to turn trade gains into military skills than the war would last, then it would make sense to trade with the enemy. You can trade them for something they can turn into a profit over the course of a year to buy a tank if you think the war will end within six months, Grinberg says. If a state envisions a longer war, then it can add items to the banned trade list.

These wartime trade policies appeared in all the archives she explored. States do rational things, Grinberg says. Trade is mutually beneficial and it makes sense for both parties to continue trading, except under certain conditions. At the beginning of World War I, for example, Germany and allied armies frequently repositioned troops as they tried to cross each other. During this period, traders from war-torn countries were allowed to buy and sell products such as pickaxes, shovels, and shovels. But as the war began, armies dug into position and suddenly the tools and reinforcements, as the British called them, were stopped from trading, Grinberg explains.

There were more bans on World War II, which the participating nations thought would last longer. But Britain and Germany still traded with each other for products they could not find anywhere else: for example, Britain needed precision hosiery needles made by Germany because specialized needle-making equipment was not available in Britain for the foreseeable future.

Policy implications

With evidence from this research in hand, Grinberg began to think about the implications. The argument of economic interdependence is based on the idea that nations do not trade during war and with more trade we should see less fighting. But that doesn’t work at all, says Grinberg. Given the greater interdependence and the possibility of continuing trade in conflict, the push is not towards less war, but the continuation of trade during war.

Her dissertation and accompanying paper, Wartime Trade Policy and Trade Between Enemies (published in International Security), promotes the argument that trade cannot be used as a lever to prevent war because we have too many incentives to trade during war. This means, for example, that we should not assume that because the United States trades with another country, there is less opportunity for war with that country. Given the strained relations between China and the US, two very determined trading partners, this seems an important observation.

In addition to this ongoing project, Grinberg is preparing a paper on the decline of the state and the strategies that states can use to avoid such declines. The project is centered in the UK, with US implications, she says. Grinberg is also enjoying teaching at MIT, where she can meet colleagues and students face-to-face for the first time since Covid-19 ran online lessons. The academic fit seems perfect: Not that many universities in the US have devoted it security study programs open to the economic dimensions of the field and appreciating the theory and methodology of the case study, she says. I won the lottery here.