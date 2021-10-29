International News Hunter, Davies and Rowland are for the Red Roses against New Zealand





Three stars of the joint Northampton Saints / Loughborough Lightning squad have been named to the match day squad as the Red Roses begin their autumn campaign against New Zealand this weekend. Sarah Hunter will lead England to Sandy Park on Sunday (31 October, start: 14:30, live on BBC Two), with coach Simon Middleton also naming Hunter Loughborough team-mate Lark Davies in the starting line-up, while Helena Rowland is ready to enter the game from the ranks of substitutes. Head coach Middleton said: “We are really looking forward to the autumn internationals and the opening game against New Zealand at Sandy Park. “The number one team in the world coming up against the reigning Rugby World Cup champions is an exciting prospect. “We are really starting to see some of our youngsters mature into good players and this autumn series is a great opportunity for them to claim the World Cup.” The Red Roses will face New Zealand again in the second game of their Autumn Series, with England closing the stadium at Franklin’s Gardens for the first time since 2001, on Sunday 7 November (start: 14: 45). Tickets for the match are on sale now from £ 15 (adults) / £ 5 (young) HERE. England’s women’s team will play New Zealand on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sandy Park

Start: 15:00

Live on BBC Two 15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 15 hats)

14 Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors, 47 games)

13 Holly Aitchison (Saracena, no cover)

12 Amber Reed (VC; Bristol Bears Women, 58 caps)

11 Abby Dow (Wasp, 18 hats)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 30 games)

9 Claudia MacDonald (Wasp, 15 hats) 1 Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 22 games)

2 Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning, 31 chapters)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 36 games)

4 Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 47 hats)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 47 games)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 games)

7 Marlie Packer (Saracens, 76 views)

8 Sarah Hunter (C; Loughborough Lightning, 126 caps) Substitutions:

16 Amy Cokayne (Harlequins, 57 appearances)

17 Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 60 games)

18 Maud Muir (Wasp, without lid)

19 Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasp, 62 hats)

20 Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors, 41 games)

21 Leanne Infante (Bristol Bears, 44 games)

22 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 6 games)

23 Lagi Tuima (Harlequins, 8 games)

