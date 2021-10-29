International
ArtSci Summary: Global Month UW News
Arts and entertainment
October 29, 2021
November is your global month!
UW Global Month celebrates the impact and global community of our universities.During the month of November, we highlight the connections and relationships that UW has around the world and the impact of the global engagement of our Universities.
Many of these features are transmitted through Zoom. All UW faculties, staff and students have access toZoom Pro via YOUR-IT.
Ongoing
With no boundaries, registration fees or travel challenges, last year’s “Convirtual” created a historic gathering of Huskies from every corner of the globe. This year, we are building that momentum and, first, in a series, we are bringing together five host communities for a UW Converge like no other. Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore Huskies will host each event on leadership and UW will host one final keynote address with UW President Ana Mari Cauce.
Upcoming Events:
- Leadership at the Crossroads of Gender and Culture – Hong Kong, November 5th
- Evolution of Event Technology – Japan, November 12th
- Mental resistance in transition to endemic – Singapore, November 19
- Leading UW through change, 10 December
Free | Sign up for more information
Working together: “Cross-sectoral classroom struggle: Theory and practice
November 3, 18:00 – 19:30| Online via Zoom
Join me UWT Work Solidarity Projectfor the fourth seminar in the “Working Together” series that will adopt a cross-sectoral approach exploring the recent histories of regional, national and global labor movements. Each meeting will present a presentation and discussion facilitated by a leading voice in shaping the trajectory of labor activism and scholarships. These seminars are free and open to the public.
Free | RSVP and more information
Let’s Talk Pop Health, “Crowded Out: How GoFundMe is Changing Healthcare in the US” with Nora Kenworthy
November 3, 15:30 – 16:30 | Online via Zoom
Crowdfunding for healthcare through sites like GoFundMe has become a ubiquitous part of many companies. As social security networks weaken and crises multiply, more and more Americans return each year to help with what GoFundMe calls the internet layer. But what, exactly, do they find when they do this? Relying on seven years of mixed methods, collaborative research, Prof. Kenworthy will explore what we think we know, what we actually know, and what we need to know about multiple funding, as it increasingly shapes health equity, access to care, and social solidarity in the U.S.
Nora Kenworthy is an Associate Professor at the School of Nursing and Health Studies at Bothell University in Washington. Her research explores the impacts and policies of global health and charity initiatives in communities. She is the author ofAbuse: The Political Consequences of the War on AIDS in Lesotho(2017, Vanderbilt University Press). Her most recent research examines the use of crowdfunding for health care spending in the U.S. and abroad, and its implications for health equity, funding, and policy.
Free | Sign up for more information
Conditional Citizens: About Belonging to America
University Bookstore is proud to introduce the author and finalist of the Pulitzer Prize Laila Lalami for a discussion about her new bookConditional citizens. Laila will join in the conversation with Dr. Anu Taranath, Professor teaching at English AND Comparative history of ideas (CHID) departments at the University of Washington.
Free | Sign up for more information
Hacking the Academy: Simpson Center Showcase
November 4, 13:00 – 14:00| Online
Following popular demand, come learn about funding opportunities for faculty and graduate students available through Simpson Center and hear about projects developed by recent recipients of this Simpson Center Scholarship. Short talks will take place in:
- Geoffrey Turnovsky, “Interdisciplinary Minors in Digital Text Studies”
- Daniel Hoffman AND Lynn Thomas, “Unthinkable Movies”
- Kathryn Bunn-Marcuse AND Toni Lucero, “Art on the Borders”
- Ayda Apa Pomeshikov AND Gzde Signs Aegean, “Digitized Ethnographies: Humanitarianism (s) and Forced Displacement in the Middle East”
Short conversations will be followed by time for questions and discussion. The Hacking the Academy series was created to take a closer look at the new ways in which the scholarship is produced, distributed, archived and reused.
Free | More information
Afghanistan and Its Regional Relations A Roundtable Discussion
November 4, 18:00 – 20:00 |Online
Join the Center for the Middle East, the Center for South Asia, and the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies for a discussion on Afghanistan.
Presenters:
- Reat Kasaba, Anne HH and Kenneth B. Pyle Professor of American Foreign Policy, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington
- Salar Abdoh, Professor, English, City College of New York at City University of New York
- Cabeiri Robinson, Associate Professor, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington
- Arzoo Osanloo(Moderator), Professor, Law, Society and Law, University of Washington
Free | Sign up for more information
UW Space Symposium 2021: The Power of Space
of Center for Spatial Policy and Research introduces UW Space Dialogues to bring together experts across the university and beyond to foster collaboration and strengthen practice and research across academia, government, nonprofits and industry.
Free | Sign up for more information
Are you looking for more?
Check out UWAA’s The strongest website together for digital engagement opportunities.
Tags: Ana Mari Cauce ArtsUW Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture College of Arts and Sciences Comparative History of Ideas English Department Harry Bridges Center for Work Studies Henry Art Gallery Jackson School of International Studies Meany Center for the Performing Arts Meany Hall Middle East Center Performing Arts Center Population Health Initiative Simpson Center for Humanities South Asia Center Center for Spatial Policy and Research
Sources
2/ https://www.washington.edu/news/2021/10/29/artsci-roundup-global-month/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]