ArtSci Summary: Global Month UW News

November is your global month!

UW Global Month celebrates the impact and global community of our universities.During the month of November, we highlight the connections and relationships that UW has around the world and the impact of the global engagement of our Universities.

Many of these features are transmitted through Zoom. All UW faculties, staff and students have access toZoom Pro via YOUR-IT.

Converge: Virtual Series

Ongoing

With no boundaries, registration fees or travel challenges, last year’s “Convirtual” created a historic gathering of Huskies from every corner of the globe. This year, we are building that momentum and, first, in a series, we are bringing together five host communities for a UW Converge like no other. Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore Huskies will host each event on leadership and UW will host one final keynote address with UW President Ana Mari Cauce.

Upcoming Events:

Leadership at the Crossroads of Gender and Culture – Hong Kong, November 5th

Evolution of Event Technology – Japan, November 12th

Mental resistance in transition to endemic – Singapore, November 19

Leading UW through change, 10 December

Free | Sign up for more information

Working together: “Cross-sectoral classroom struggle: Theory and practice

November 3, 18:00 – 19:30| Online via Zoom

Join me UWT Work Solidarity Projectfor the fourth seminar in the “Working Together” series that will adopt a cross-sectoral approach exploring the recent histories of regional, national and global labor movements. Each meeting will present a presentation and discussion facilitated by a leading voice in shaping the trajectory of labor activism and scholarships. These seminars are free and open to the public. Free | RSVP and more information

Let’s Talk Pop Health, “Crowded Out: How GoFundMe is Changing Healthcare in the US” with Nora Kenworthy

November 3, 15:30 – 16:30 | Online via Zoom

Crowdfunding for healthcare through sites like GoFundMe has become a ubiquitous part of many companies. As social security networks weaken and crises multiply, more and more Americans return each year to help with what GoFundMe calls the internet layer. But what, exactly, do they find when they do this? Relying on seven years of mixed methods, collaborative research, Prof. Kenworthy will explore what we think we know, what we actually know, and what we need to know about multiple funding, as it increasingly shapes health equity, access to care, and social solidarity in the U.S.

Nora Kenworthy is an Associate Professor at the School of Nursing and Health Studies at Bothell University in Washington. Her research explores the impacts and policies of global health and charity initiatives in communities. She is the author ofAbuse: The Political Consequences of the War on AIDS in Lesotho(2017, Vanderbilt University Press). Her most recent research examines the use of crowdfunding for health care spending in the U.S. and abroad, and its implications for health equity, funding, and policy.

Free | Sign up for more information

Conditional Citizens: About Belonging to America

November 3, at 18:00 |Online

University Bookstore is proud to introduce the author and finalist of the Pulitzer Prize Laila Lalami for a discussion about her new bookConditional citizens. Laila will join in the conversation with Dr. Anu Taranath, Professor teaching at English AND Comparative history of ideas (CHID) departments at the University of Washington. Free | Sign up for more information

Hacking the Academy: Simpson Center Showcase

November 4, 13:00 – 14:00| Online

Following popular demand, come learn about funding opportunities for faculty and graduate students available through Simpson Center and hear about projects developed by recent recipients of this Simpson Center Scholarship. Short talks will take place in: Geoffrey Turnovsky , “Interdisciplinary Minors in Digital Text Studies”

Daniel Hoffman AND Lynn Thomas , “Unthinkable Movies”

Kathryn Bunn-Marcuse AND Toni Lucero , “Art on the Borders”

Ayda Apa Pomeshikov AND Gzde Signs Aegean, “Digitized Ethnographies: Humanitarianism (s) and Forced Displacement in the Middle East” Short conversations will be followed by time for questions and discussion. The Hacking the Academy series was created to take a closer look at the new ways in which the scholarship is produced, distributed, archived and reused. Free | More information

Afghanistan and Its Regional Relations A Roundtable Discussion

November 4, 18:00 – 20:00 |Online

Join the Center for the Middle East, the Center for South Asia, and the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies for a discussion on Afghanistan. Presenters: Reat Kasaba , Anne HH and Kenneth B. Pyle Professor of American Foreign Policy, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington

Salar Abdoh , Professor, English, City College of New York at City University of New York

Cabeiri Robinson , Associate Professor, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington

Arzoo Osanloo (Moderator), Professor, Law, Society and Law, University of Washington Free | Sign up for more information

UW Space Symposium 2021: The Power of Space November 5 |Online of Center for Spatial Policy and Research introduces UW Space Dialogues to bring together experts across the university and beyond to foster collaboration and strengthen practice and research across academia, government, nonprofits and industry. Free | Sign up for more information

