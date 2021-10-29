Greta Thunberg joins London climate protest ahead of Cop26 | Greta Thunberg





Greta Thunberg has joined protesters at a climate justice memorial in the city of London to protest against the financing of the fossil fuel industry ahead of the Cop26 summit. Activists from environmental groups including Pacific Climate Warriors, Coal Action Network and Extinction Rebellion laid wreaths and flowers at the entrance to Lloyds headquarters. The Swedish climate activist joined activists outside Standard Chartered chanting: We are unstoppable, another world is possible and: What do we want? Climate justice. When do we love him? Now. Thunberg also said she was not officially invited to Cop26. In a preliminary clip for an interview with Andrew Marr about his appearance on BBC One, she said: I do not know. It is very vague. Unofficially I think a lot of people may be afraid that if they invite too many radical young people, then it might make them look bad. Asked by Marr if more young people should have been invited to attend the climate convention, she said: “Not necessarily young radical voices, but we need more representation from the so-called global south, from people and areas. most affected. It is not fair, for example, when one country sends too many delegates, and then another country is too underrepresented. This is already creating an imbalance and climate justice is at the heart of this crisis. As long as we continue to ignore the historical responsibility of the countries of the global north and as long as we continue to ignore it, the negotiations will not have a successful outcome. Friday’s demonstrations were part of a global campaign aimed at the financial centers of the world’s largest economies over the weekend ahead of the UN Cop26 climate summit. Activists aim to draw attention to the most disadvantaged communities most affected by the climate crisis in what they hope will be the largest financial climate protest in history. We want to commemorate and congratulate the homes and lives lost from the climate crisis, a member of the Disappearance Rebellion said on Friday. We want to urge Lloyds as Pacific Islanders to take the money out of the fossil fuel industry so we can end an era that is exporting direct damage to our islands, said Brianna Fruean, of which came to the UK to participate in Cop26. Lloyds is an insurance market for which Coal Action Network, one of the protest organizers, claims to guarantee most of the world’s most damaging climate projects. The demonstrations also targeted the Macquarie Group, an investment bank that protesters say is financing the Silvertown Tunnel in London, which is planned to connect Newham and Greenwich Peninsula. Disappearance Rebellion activists say the tunnel will bring more traffic and pollution to Newham, which is one of the most deprived and polluted cities, though the mayor’s office has said it does not expect it to worsen pollution. The protests took place in 26 countries on Friday, and also target JP Morgan Chase in the US and Deutsche Bank in Germany.

