iFLYTEK holds first international product show | tidings





HEFEI, China, October 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Active October 25 iFLYTEK held its first international product show as part 4th World Voice Expo and iFLYTEK Global Developer Festival 1024 2021. At the road show, iFLYTEK partners and colleagues in multiple industries were able to demonstrate their artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, products and applications. There was no shortage of AI applications in the iFLYTEK Roadshow. In the field of intelligent education, ToyCloud Technology introduced its AI products that help educate children; in office intelligence services, Madao Technology demonstrated AI intelligent mouse that allows voice printing; and Vision Intelligence demonstrated its extraordinary intelligent interaction services enabled by its intelligent headphones to name a few. In addition to Chinese companies, the Hungarian company Evoaid demonstrated its Guarding Betas technology that allows users to trigger a danger alarm without manual intervention; and ViralWall by Israel brought his air purifier which proved effective against coronavirus. In addition to the presentations held at Hefei, parallel sessions abroad were held for the first time in Singapore AND South Korea, bringing together developers of Chinese and foreign products. Duan Dawei, Senior Vice President and CFO of iFLYTEK, said at the road show that iFLYTEK has expanded international development cooperation into the global AI industry. of China The AI ​​industry is large, mature and comprehensive for new products and technologies. Therefore, iFLYTEK is ready to serve as a “two-way bridge” to bring qualified Chinese products to overseas market and at the same time to introduce good foreign products to Chinese market. To better help Chinese product development teams become global, iFLYTEK launches its overseas compliance services, which include consulting and support in the protection of personal data and intellectual property rights. Since the adoption of its internationalization strategy in 2018, iFLYTEK has deepened international cooperation thanks to revolutionary advances in AI technologies and outstanding AI applications. With 22 years of exploration in the field of intelligent speech and AI technologies, iFLYTEK has provided assistance to its partners to create together a better world through AI. iFLYTEK will continue to work towards its goal of “one billion users, one hundred billion yuan in revenue, and a trillion yuan in its industrial ecosystem ”, while integrating innovation and production to introduce AI 2.0 and create a source of AI technological innovation through systematic innovation. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iflytek-holds-1st-international-product-roadshow-301412018.html SOURCE iFLYTEK

