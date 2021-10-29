The 14th PhotoChina International Original Photography Exhibition Successfully Launched in Guizhou Zhenyuan





ZHENYUAN, China, October 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Active September 29thth, 2021, Colorful Guizhou: 14th International PhotoChina International Exhibition of Original Photography (si PhotoChina ExhibitionThe opening ceremony of) has successfully started in Guizhou’s ancient city, Zhenyuan. 14th International PhotoChina International Exhibition of Original Photography Colorful Guizhou: 14th PhotoChina International Original Photography Exhibition is co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Guizhou Provincial CPC Committee, the China News Service and the Guizhou Provincial Culture and Tourism Department; organized by Zhenyuan County CPC Committee, Zhenyuan County People’s Government and PhotoChina Exhibition Organizing Committee Office. “Century Glory, Guizhou Natural” is the theme of the 14thth PhotoChina Exhibition. The exhibition contains over 2000 photos and 200 videos in order to show the great changes in the daily life of the Chinese and the new image of Guizhou’s society. The exhibition, moreover, conducts an academic seminar for the younger generation, recreates the production process of Intangible Cultural Heritage, builds original healthy food markets, and provides a mural display of “Time flies in Zhenyuan.” In order to increase Guizhou’s popularity for the younger generation, PhotoChina Exhibition brings an original talk show – “Chinese and overseas teenage storytellers – Tell the story of China (Guizhou part) in Chinese “with the assistance of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation at the Ministry of Education of China. In over 60 photographic works and 30 short videos, teens from around the world use their creativity to produce unique content and tell their stories about Guizhou. Since 2008, PhotoChina Exhibition is the only international photographic exhibition focusing on the protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the world. In the last 14 years, PhotoChina Exhibition had held more than 500 exhibitions, collected over 100,000 works by photographers and photography organizations worldwide, and also organized more than 160 film-inspired inspiration trips and communication activities. The story goes on Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-14th-photochina-original-international-photographic-exhibition-has-successfully-launched-in-guizhou-zhenyuan-301411631.html SOURCE News service in China

