The 4th Universal Meeting of the IEA Technological Cooperation Program discusses ways to improve international cooperation – News

On October 26-28, 2021, the IEA Technology Cooperation Program (TCP) held its fourth biennial Universal Meeting, in which about 130 representatives from over 40 international collaborative initiatives held in-depth discussions on the role that multilateral platforms for energy innovation can play. play in advancing governments. zero net emission plans after COP26. The online meeting was immediately followed by a session of the IEA Committee on Energy Research and Technology (CERT).

Achieving net zero by 2050 requires international cooperation between governments, businesses, investors and citizens. According to the IEA analysis, countries should immediately accelerate the introduction of available clean and efficient technologies, while preparing for the widespread adoption of technologies that may not be ready for the market before 2030. The latter will materialize in time only if there are major innovation efforts this decade.

At this week’s meeting, the IEA, Ministry of Clean Energy (CEM) and Innovation Mission (MI) encouraged governments to make the most of existing multilateral initiatives to transform their climate ambitions into action. For more than 40 years, the TCP network has contributed to the advancement of clean energy technologies worldwide and together, the three platforms host over 70 multilateral initiatives covering all technologies and fuels, from research and development to design of policy frameworks for faster market acquisition.

Without effective international cooperation, achieving climate targets will take much longer and will be more costly, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at the start of the TCP meeting. TCPs and other multilateral initiatives are crucial.

Dr Birol called on world leaders meeting at the COP26 Climate Change Conference next week in Glasgow to press the innovation button, adding that international co-operation and innovation will be at the center of the discussions.

Amanda Wilson, President of CERT, moderated an opening panel with IEA, CEM and MI. She noted that multilateral initiatives “provide basic insights for governments around the world” to inform policy-making. Citing the importance of communication channels, she called on participants to build “the various levers and audiences to which every international initiative has access, whether political, regulatory or technical expertise, or access to ministers, scientists or diplomats”.

Timur Gl, Head of the IEA Energy Technology Policy Division and Secretary of the IEA CERT, highlighted the critical role that collaborative platforms play in sharing knowledge and reducing transaction costs for national organizations to find learning and learning partners. worked. He called for expanded co-operation across platforms and strong mandates by governments to ensure co-operation efforts, avoid duplication and ensure that initiatives are geared towards zero-net emission goals. To achieve zero net by 2050, multilateral initiatives will need to work together effectively and closely to advance technological innovation, and governments will need to ensure that these initiatives can help achieve their ambitions. net zero, said Dr Gl.

Dan Dorner, Head of CEM Secretariat, noted that the world is changing rapidly and we need to adapt accordingly. When there is a proliferation of new initiatives, supplements can be useful if they continually add value, but not if they diminish the impact of existing efforts. Calling for a cross-pollination of our initiatives and knowledge to strengthen cooperation, he added that CEM, TCP and MI are a group of collaborative platforms that are already closely linked and can benefit from working together even more closely. He said he wanted multilateral initiatives to become more flexible, agile and ambitious to better help governments put words into action.

Similarly, Jennie Dodson, Head of MI Secretariat, said multilateral initiatives help country groups come together around common topics of interest and can push the boundaries of clean technologies, helping to foster ambitions in other forums diplomatic as in COP26, where the new MI Missions will launch. She called for all collaborative platforms to identify clear goals and objectives, track progress, and be focused on actions to support government efforts toward net zero. No single initiative will have all the knowledge, relationships, and leverage needed to drive change at the pace and scale needed. If initiatives can be tailored to the same goals and outcomes, each with a clear specific goal, we can create a broad network of action that can build greater momentum than any single initiative.

Mrs. Wilson, Chairperson, concluded the session by noting a clear call for action ahead of COP26.

The Universal Meeting also included three thematic sessions, based on the priority areas of work identified by CERT and TCP. The first session focused on how multilateral initiatives can work more closely together. The second looked at the growing global reach of TCPs and the attraction of new members, drawing on the last two IEA TCP manuals and other clean energy initiatives that specifically address these topics. The third session explored how TCPs could further improve their software communication strategy to increase their reach and impact.

The organization of the TCP universal meeting benefited from the contributions of the Clean Energy Transitions program in developing economies, which received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. 952363.