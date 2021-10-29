International
Dutch PM backs Canada plan to set up NATO climate safety center
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The Netherlands threw its support behind a new NATO center of excellence to study the security threats posed by climate change during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s official visit to the Netherlands.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a joint press conference with Trudeau on Friday how much around the world, “NATO is also focusing more on the issue of climate”.
“And that’s why we’re working at NATO ‘s center of excellence on climate and security,” he said, standing next to Trudeau.
“Canada has offered to host the center. In the view of the Netherlands, Canada would be the perfect home for this platform, given a strong profile and commitment to this important issue.”
Trudeau initially announced the intention to ask allies to support the development of such a center during the NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels in June.
The hope is that the design and negotiation process will take place this year and next, and the establishment of the center itself will begin in 2023. Canada said the center would help NATO members better understand, adapt and mitigate the security consequences of climate change.
Earlier this month, the United States released climate security strategies from several departments, including Defense, National Security, and Trade, to look at ways to deal with how climate disasters can force mass migration of people. exacerbating the conflict and starting new wars.
The Pentagon and British defense departments have been developing climate security plans for more than a decade.
The new Canadian center would become a strategic addition to more than two dozen such NATO institutes. The centers offer military alliance expertise and research capability to develop doctrines and approaches to a wide range of global security challenges.
They are based mainly in European countries and are dedicated to the study of civil-military operations, cyber defense, military medicine, energy security, naval mining, anti-terrorism, cold weather operations, among others.
In recent years, the Estonian-based NATO Cyber Center for Excellence has focused on combating internet-based warfare it has involved against threats posed by Russian hackers aiming to undermine Western democracies through disinformation campaigns.
Trudeau also undertook such campaigns on Friday in a speech to Dutch parliamentarians at the historic Ridderzaal.
Honoring the friendship between Canada and the Netherlands that arose from World War II, Trudeau said the very values and security that Allied forces fought to protect are at stake.
“It’s not just conspiracy theorists and marginalized and angry people online,” he said. “State actors also use disinformation, propaganda and cyber warfare to damage our economies, our democracies, and undermine people’s trust in the principles that hold us together.”
Trudeau did not name any specific state actors, but rather a question from Dutch parliamentarians focused on China’s growing influence, a fact that Trudeau said “poses tremendous challenges worldwide to our democracies and trading systems.”
And yet, Trudeau said China is too big a player to fully withdraw the engagement.
“We can not claim that China is not there, we just cross our arms and ignore it,” he said. “It’s very important a player in our economies right now.”
Trudeau added that countries like Canada and the Netherlands should engage China constructively on trade, on climate change, challenging it on human rights, the situation in Hong Kong, Uighurs, Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Trudeau also pushed the Dutch parliament to ratify the comprehensive free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, known as CETA. While the agreement is now largely in force, EU member legislatures are also expected to ratify it.
Trudeau said CETA has opened up markets by protecting the environment and labor rights after he offered a stern rebuke to opponents of the deal: “If you can not make a free trade agreement with Canada, you are probably not in favor of trade. free. at all. “
Trudeau also visited the Canadian War Cemetery with Princess Margriet of the Netherlands on Friday morning, where she laid a wreath and paid tribute to the 968 Canadians buried there.
Trudeau was repeatedly thanked for Canada’s role in helping liberate the Netherlands at the end of World War II.
He also held a roundtable with climate adaptation experts at the Global Center for Adaptation in Rotterdam, which Canada helped create. His trip also included a question-and-answer session with university students in The Hague and a formal dinner with Rutte before leaving for Italy.
Trudeau will spend the next two days at the G20 leaders’ summit, before flying to Scotland for the UN COP26 climate talks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 29, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/disinformation-a-threat-to-democracy-global-economy-trudeau-1.5643497
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]