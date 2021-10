International Women elect American president

Roseann Graf Alvarez Frankhauser from Plum Borough is the new president of the Monroeville International Women’s Club. International Women was formed in 1968 by a small group of women from abroad, the advisory committee of the Monroeville YWCA center without the need for women from different countries to gather in an informal atmosphere, get to know each other better and get to know their neighbors. their Americans. Through the assistance and goodwill of YWCA International Wives a meeting place and playroom for children was established and provided. Eventually, the club grew beyond the YWCA and thus split from it. At the same time, it was decided to change the name from International Women to International Women. Since that first meeting in September 1968 membership has grown, their children have grown and have their own children and the programs have changed significantly. The women formed lasting friendships and have continued to meet every month. Currently, International Women meet at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. Past presidents have hailed from Haiti, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, India, Scotland, England, Wales, France, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Egypt, Czech Republic, Thailand, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Canada , China and the United States. “I had an international outlook on life for as long as I can remember and I was excited to join International Women as soon as I retired,” said Frankhauser. “My father emigrated from Switzerland to America in 1908 at the USS Chicago. He kept in touch throughout his life by writing to his Swiss relatives and I was able to meet my Swiss cousins ​​for the first time in 2002 through Geneva, Morges, Interlaken and Lauterbrunnen. “My soul immediately felt at home in the Alps, and I felt a little upset that my father had ever left.” Frankhauser was born in Pittsburgh but lived in Ohio and Nebraska as a child. At the age of 20 she packed her things and left for Washington, DC, where the job market was the best. In 1974 she visited Honolulu, Tokyo, Kyoto and Nikki, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand with friends. In 1976 she traveled by car from Washington, DC, through the southern US to Los Angeles, where her older brother lived. Living and working there, she met working people from Mexico, Guatemala. Colombia, Argentina and Chile. Her apartment in Santa Monica, California, was a shelter for a Mexican grandmother who was temporarily homeless, as well as for a Japanese woman who had survived Hiroshima. She met her first Chilean husband Rolando Alvarez while traveling on the bike path across the Pacific Ocean to Santa Monica. Their son inherited their love of travel and married a beautiful Japanese girl while serving in the US Navy in Sasebo, Japan. Now with the holidays coming, everyone at International Women will bring their specialties to the December meeting, when we will celebrate and sing Christmas carols. As president “I’m looking forward to another year of friendship and camaraderie as we share our cultures.”

