Iran nuclear talks: US deeply skeptical and considering tougher action as Iran says it will return to talks





The fact that the new Iranian hardline government has appointed a negotiating team led by opponents of the deal has only increased the sense of pessimism.

Sources in Washington tell CNN that there is an ongoing debate within the Biden administration on how to proceed and how much to increase pressure on Iran.

However, they say the US and its allies are now more willing to impose a higher cost on Iran for failing to reach an agreement if Tehran continues to take actions that are not in line with the 2015 nuclear deal and approach it with the development of a nuclear weapon. .

‘Coordinate closely’ Sources will not elaborate on what those costs could be, but a person familiar with the discussions tells CNN that Biden will discuss possible options during his G20 meetings with allies, and that those costs could be imposed even when talks with Iran are developing. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, briefing reporters en route to Rome, said the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 is an opportunity to “coordinate closely” with E3 counterparts for a common negotiating position as we work towards a resumption of negotiations “, as well as” the level set for our understanding of Iran ‘s progress on the nuclear program since they left the JCPOA “, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The G20 summit was announced shortly after Tehran said it would formally return to nuclear talks in Vienna before the end of November, a return that would end a more than four-month hiatus during which the newly elected President of the line fiercely Ebrahim Raisi formed a government and then a new nuclear negotiating team. Sullivan said Thursday that it was not “completely clear to (him) yet whether the Iranians are prepared to return to talks”, noting that “we have heard positive signals that they are, but I think we should wait and to see when and if they actually appear at the negotiating table. “ Not “a lot of optimism” Public statements by Iran “do not give us much optimism,” said a US official familiar with the talks, adding that so far, there are few indications that the Iranian team intends to be pragmatic and resolve outstanding issues. As the US will go into talks in a constructive spirit and see what they hear, the official said, they added that there is no reason to be optimistic now. The Biden administration’s skepticism about Iran’s announcement – in contrast to the more positive comments as talks under the last Iranian administration were under way – underscores how cautious he is about the renewed Vienna negotiations leading to a lasting result. A European diplomat said Tehran’s readiness to resume talks “is not a solution, but it is a reasonably important step forward”. This diplomat and others had seen Iran’s delay in returning to the Vienna talks as a stalled tactic as the country continued to develop its nuclear program. Now, there is a wide-ranging discussion about “pushing the pressure” on Iran, the diplomat said. “At the moment, there is no time pressure on the Iranians, there is no time pressure on anyone,” the diplomat said. “We have to make it feel like this is a bit urgent, I think it’s the first step we have to take.” Although critics say the Biden administration has been weak in enforcing sanctions on Iran, US officials insist they have kept up with President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure regime” and argue that if they make the unilateral move to ease sanctions, this can be shared. their united front with allies and serve Iran’s interests to divide the other parties in the talks. In recent weeks, U.S. officials have met with partner countries in order to prepare for “a world where Iran has no restrictions on its nuclear program,” US special envoy to Iran Rob Malley said earlier this month. meetings with Gulf and European partners. . Talks on the JCPOA – which the US abandoned under the Trump administration – were suspended in late June after six rounds between Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and, indirectly, the United States. The role of China Analysts say pressure from Russia may have contributed to Iran’s willingness to return to the Vienna talks, but doubts remain about China’s willingness to put pressure on Iran along with other parties to the nuclear deal. A US official told CNN that the US and China do not see eye to eye on curbing Iran’s behavior, adding that strained US-China relations are making things difficult as well. China has continued to import Iranian oil, which is a major source of revenue for the country, and has no clear strategy to put pressure on China to change course. Congress sees China as a critical part of the puzzle and is growing frustrated that there seems to be no more joint efforts to get them on board, congressional aides explained. A State Department spokesman responded to Iran’s announcement Wednesday, saying they had seen reports of Iran’s readiness to return to talks and underlined that patience was running out. Deeply skeptical Analysts are deeply skeptical. Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said the purpose of announcing Iran was to “delay, divide, reduce pressure and move forward along the paths of nuclear weapons – precisely from the regime game book.” “I think it’s a big question if Iran still wants to revive the JCPOA,” said Eric Brewer, deputy director and senior fellow with the Nuclear Issues Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Brewer told CNN he believes Iran is prepared to risk breaking the deal. Henry Rome, director of Global Macro Research at Eurasia Group, said Iran’s announcement “should not be misinterpreted as a sign of real progress”. Rome and Brewer both indicated that Iran’s return to talks “is a matter of when, not if”, in the words of Rome, and said Tehran is probably acting to avoid censorship at an International Atomic Energy Agency meeting next month. , because he wants to avoid the blame for the failure of the talks, to retain the support of Russia.

