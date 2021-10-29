Submission of international carbon market regulations a key goal for COP26

The agreement on a global carbon market regulation at the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow is a central focus of the talks and would represent a major breakthrough for voluntary carbon markets.

Unregistered? Receive daily email notifications, subscriber notes, and personalize your experience. Register Now

Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement set out how countries could reduce their emissions using international carbon credits, but vital details on accounting and verification were missing.

Agreeing on a regulation would increase countries’ ability to balance domestic emission reductions with international compensation, with participation in voluntary markets likely to increase dramatically.

S&P Global Platts values ​​a wide range of these voluntary carbon loans. The following is a summary of the topics, facts, and prices of the Voluntary Carbon Market tracked by our reporters:

PRICES

Carbon credit prices show a clear upward trend in 2021, reflecting growing interest from corporate and government buyers seeking to achieve their net zero emissions targets by 2050.

S&P Global Platts rated CORSIA eligible carbon credits (CEC) at $ 7.25 / mt CO2 equivalent on October 28, compared to just 80 cents / mt when the rating was launched on January 4, 2021.

Carbon-based carbon (CNC) loans related to emission reduction projects from land use projects were valued at $ 9.00 / mt on October 28, compared to $ 4.70 / mt when the rating was launched on 12 July 2021.

Relevant arrangements, made to prevent double counting of loans when countries transfer them, are an important aspect of Article 6 negotiations.

The price of loans with a CA is expected to have a premium over other loans due to their higher perceived integrity.

Project developers and owners of recently harvested carbon loans were reportedly holding loans ahead of COP26 amid uncertainty over regulation negotiations.

Uncertainty also remains as to the extent to which older emissions loans from the Kyoto Protocol era should be recognized under the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, the price of carbon emissions in legally binding compliance markets around the world has also seen an upward trend in 2021.

Carbon emission prices under the EU Emissions Trading System rose to an all-time high of 65.77 euro / mt on 28 September, driven by high natural gas prices and a continuing tightening of supply of permits.

Volumes in China’s new carbon market, focused solely on power generators in the first phase, have risen in recent weeks, with relatively stable prices around $ 6-7 / mtCO2e.

In the US Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the price of CO2 clearance clearance so far in 2021 has averaged $ 8.29 / st since October 5, 37% higher year-on-year. with auction 53 that has reached a high RGGI auction of $ 9.30 / st.

COMMERCIAL FLOWS

Voluntary Carbon Markets have seen significant growth in recent years as many of the world’s largest companies commit to net zero targets. Trading has mostly been done without a prescription through agents and retailers, but recently the trading of some types of exchange based loans has emerged.

The value of VCM is set at $ 1 billion in 2021, according to analysis group Ecosystem Marketplace. The value stood at $ 473 million in 2020, with traded volumes reaching a record high of 188.2 million mt CO2 equivalent.

The Private Sector-led Task Force on Voluntary Carbon Market Scaling has said that VCMs should increase by a factor of at least 15 by 2030 to play a significant role in achieving the net zero emissions targets by 2050.

In September 2021, TSVCM announced the formation of an independent governing body for carbon markets and loans with over 12 countries represented. Its main purpose is to establish the Basic Carbon Principles by ensuring that projects have environmental and social integrity.

Platts publishes an estimate of carbon neutral LNG, which measures the carbon intensity of LNG production from Australia to Japan-Korea-China from well to reservoir. It then uses its CNC estimation (a basket of nature-based credits) to calculate the offset price of those emissions.

On October 27, China issued instructions to power generators to open trading accounts for voluntary domestic carbon credits called Certified Emission Reductions in China, which could be used to offset up to 5% of excess emissions. in the national carbon market.

projects

Voluntary carbon loans are generated by a wide range of project types, all of which have an impact on emissions through the avoidance or active removal of carbon or other greenhouse gases.