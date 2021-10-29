International
Maple Corner Montessori embraces a variety of cultures during the annual celebration of International Children’s Day | Family
Maple Corner Montessori continued the tradition of International Children’s Day on Thursday with hands-on lessons, a parade and lessons on a range of cultures.
We turn our classrooms into different parts of the world, e.g. on one continent, country or in this case years, in another period of time, said school principal Leanne Jorgensen. And kids dress up in cultural costumes from whatever country they choose. They can make something out of an ancestor, a place from which someone is or a place they are interested in.
Jorgensen has held the party at her school in Las Vegas, and now here in Roseburg, for over 30 years. For Maple Corner, the event is held near Halloween every year.
A class gave students a brief look at Parisian and Italian culture, complete with food in a café. Another was dominated by a 6 foot long cardboard replica of a Viking ship. One third was a kaleidoscope of paper plants and animals representing the South American rainforest. The last room boasted a large kangaroo used to teach students about Australia.
Cultures are selected based on what each class is learning at the time. In elementary grades, students make reports on the culture that their class will represent.
For example, in my class, which is in first and second grade, we studied the Vikings, so we turned our class back to Scandinavia in Viking times, Jorgensen said.
Students started the day in their classrooms before moving on to other rooms where they engage in activities specific to that particular culture. Each student was given a passport that travels with them and is stamped by each teacher. After a short introductory lesson on the culture that the room represents, the students unfolded their creativity.
In Scandinavia, students made leather bags for their Viking coins, beards and shields.
Students made All Saints’ Day wreaths in the Paris and Italy room and built mini Eiffel Towers with rubber candy and toothpicks.
Projects in the South American room included creating balloons with cotton balls and painting butterflies, while in Australia, students learned about the use of boomerangs while decorating a paper version of themselves.
The idea is to promote awareness, understanding and cultural unity. Although we live in different parts of the globe, we celebrate the similarities and differences in cultural traditions, said marketing director Jennifer Grafiada. It was really nice. Many older children are realizing that we have not really been able to travel that much because of the pandemic and it was a pleasure to think of different places even in this small way.
The event ended with a parade around the school front, which is located at the Ford Family Center at Umpqua Community College. As they danced and marched toward Its a Small World, all 106 students displayed a range of culturally directed costumes.
A teacher dressed as mimicry led the way as students dressed in traditional attire, e.g. Some cowboys and ballerinas were in the group. A young student took an even further trip in time holding a laurel wreath headband.
It is simply a way to get a taste of different cultures and also to get dressed and enjoy cakes at the same time linking them all to our curriculum, Jorgensen said.
Erica Welch is the editor of special sections for The News-Review. She can be contacted at [email protected] or 541-957-4218.
