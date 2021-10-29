Suspension of international flights extends until November 30 | Latest India News

India extended the ban on scheduled international flights of commercial passengers until November 30, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday. The DGCA earlier extended the ban until October 31 last month. Similar to the previous order, the DGCA will not restrict all international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The circular also states that scheduled international flights may be permitted on routes selected by the competent authority on a case-by-case basis.

However, India reopened to tourists earlier this month. India has started issuing new tourist visas to foreigners starting October 15th. The Union Home Office earlier in October also allowed foreign tourists to enter the country with flights other than chartered aircraft starting November 15th.

The MHA said the decision was taken in an effort to boost the declining tourism sector and help the economic recovery. The tourism and aviation sectors were among the biggest victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some airports have already started registering an increase in passenger traffic in August. Although growth has been recorded in the domestic passenger segment. Mumbais Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a fourfold increase in passenger traffic in August, indicating that travel was increasing among Indians.

However, a report from the credit rating agency ICRA said the Indian aviation sector may still suffer valuable losses 26,000 kr in VF22. The report earlier said the industry would also need additional funding 45,000-47,000 square meters during VF2022 to VF2024.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in an effort to help the aviation sector allowed domestic flights to fly at full capacity starting last week. However, airlines / airport operators must ensure that guidelines to curb the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and that appropriate behavior for COVID is strictly enforced, the ministry said.

India’s domestic passenger air traffic is marginally 2-3% around 69 lakh in September, seeing an increase of 2 lakh from August.