Planning Denver International Airport changes to keep growing





DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Denver International Airport (DEN) is planning to make some changes to keep up the growth. When the airport opened in 1995, it was designed to handle 50 million passengers. In 2019, DEN served 69 million passengers. In 10 years, the airport expects to have 100 million passengers. To help prepare for growth, DEN CEO Phil Washington has implemented Vision 100. It is a plan to ensure the airport is ready to serve 100 million passengers. The plan is to empower our people, grow our infrastructure, preserve what we have, and expand our global connections. DEN is calling on industry partners to help storm the ideas. On Thursday the company released a Request for Information (RFI) for ideas and solutions to help the airport grow and maintain its infrastructure. The companies’ first focus is on traveling throughout the airport. This summer, DEN suffered a major train failure for the first time in 26 years. Now, the company is looking to offer more options to help people get from the terminal to the gates. The company says it is looking for ideas for alternative ways for passengers to pick up from the Jeppesen terminal and contests. Currently, passengers have to take a train to enter two of the three competitions. This is the first step in what will be a very comprehensive process to analyze the solutions, including the cost-benefit of each solution, said DEN CEO Phil Washington. We know there are some obvious solutions, but many of them are not cost effective and that is why we are looking to our industry partners for innovative and creative solutions. Ultimately we want to prepare DEN for the future by offering an improved airport travel for our passengers. RFI proposals should be made on 11 January 2022. DEN will review the proposals and determine the next steps. Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

