Check out some of the international experiences happening this month in Redwood City

************************* With tastes and experiences from around the world, we are excited to be able to share some international traditions with our community throughout the year, thanks to the different faces that call our charming downtown neighborhood home. Check out some of the international experiences happening this month On November 7, San Mateo County Historical Museum will unite Cultural District House and Friends of the Redwood City Public Library to present a Día de los Muertos Feast starting at 4pm in Courthouse Square featuring music, traditional food and a procession. An Altar Festival will be on display inside the museum from 2 to 7 November. Moreover, a brand new installation debuts at the Art Kiosk titled We Are Stardust on November 4 by Mexican artist and Redwood City resident Fernando Escartiz. The idea behind installation is the concept of rebirth and it challenges us to rethink what it means to die something. This is the second time Fernando exhibits a brand new installation at the Art Kiosk after his 2019 installation titled The Dream featuring a glowing aberry figure at the top of the Art Kiosk building. Plus, be sure to check out the Italian Zoppé Family Circus that runs through November 21st. This year’s show features memorable acts, including mimicry and classically trained actor, a memorable act of the Russian Bar, a slope balancer, an aerialist specializing in trapeze movement and more! Our local businesses are the backbone of our community and the safety of our guests and businesses is one of our top priorities. As the state reopens, Redwood City businesses and guests are still expected to follow health and safety guidelines, including wearing face masks if not vaccinated. *************************

