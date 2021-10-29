Dentsu International net-zero objectives certified according to the new standard | tidings





Dentsu International is one of the first seven companies in the world to rate its zero net target according to a new standard announced yesterday (October 28) by Science-Based Goals Initiative (SBTi). Dentsu International’s commitment includes reducing it extension 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions 46.2% by 2030 and 90% by 2040, with both percentages of reduction based on 2019 emissions. Other companies officially certified against SBTi’s new Net-Zero global standard are AstraZeneca, CVS Health, Holcim, JLL, Orsted and Wipro. The new standard aims to bring more consistency to net zero commitments by companies, providing a common, strong, science-based standard, according to SBTi. “Companies are currently self-setting net zero targets without a credible and independent assessment of their ambition and integrity,” Alberto Carrillo Pineda, co-founder and managing director of SBTi, said in a statement. For the first time, SBTi Net-Zero Standard offers companies strong certification to demonstrate to consumers, investors and regulators that their net zero targets are reducing emissions at the rate and rate required to keep global warming at 1.5 ° C. We ‘are now inviting all companies with zero objectives and ambitions to show stakeholders that their decarbonization path is in line with science.’ By standard, companies reach net zero when they have reached their science-based long-term goal, which requires ‘deep decarbonisation’ of 90% to 95% before 2050 for most companies. “At Dentsu we are proud to be one of the first companies to have our SBT certified net zero target,” Wendy Clark, CEO of Dentsu International, said in a statement. “The IPCC report shows that long-term action on carbon is essential to limit the worst effects of climate change. Our new long-term plan sets an ambition that matters to our people, our customers and society. It will require innovation, diversity. “Multi-sectoral thinking, creativity and collaboration. This is the kind of challenge that our 45,000+ people embrace.” Anna Lungley, head of sustainability at Dentsu International, Dentsu said the new SBTi standard will create approximation, facilitate investment and, most importantly, drive action. “At Dentsu we are committed to the most ambitious level of climate action and will not claim net zero until we get there.”

