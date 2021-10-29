Elderly 70 years and older, front-line health workers, people who took 2 doses of AZ can be offered boosters, says NACI

The National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) of Canada is recommending booster vaccines for COVID-19 to all adults 80 and older, and opens the door to several other groups who may be at increased risk of lower protection. over time since their initial vaccines. .

“Populations at the highest risk of weakening the immune system after their primary series and at the highest risk of serious COVID-19 disease should be offered a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at least six months after completion. of their primary series. ” The new NACI instruction issued on Friday said, noting that seniors 80 and older “should” be offered a booster injection.

The NACI also said other people “could” be offered a booster vaccine because they “may be at increased risk of lower protection over time since vaccination, the increased risk of serious illness being essential for maintaining the capacity of the health system “.

Although NACI makes recommendations, it is up to the provinces and territories to decide to whom they will offer booster injections.

Those groups include:

Adults from 70 to 79 years old.

Anyone who has received two doses of AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson / Janssen (J&J) vaccine.

Adults in or from First Nations, Inuit and Mtis communities.

Adults who are first-line health care workers, who have direct personal contact with patients, and who are vaccinated at a very short interval between their first and second doses (three or four weeks).

The booster vaccine should be given at least six months after the second dose of the vaccine, NACI said. The boosters should also be one of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, he said.

In Alberta, Indigenous people aged 65 and over and other seniors aged 75 and over can already get the booster vaccine.

On Thursday, the Northwest Territories announced that anyone 18 years of age or older will now qualify for a booster vaccine.

Last week, British Columbia said the elderly aged 70 and over, all indigenous people aged 12 and over, and health care workers who had only three or four weeks between their two doses would all be able to receive a booster vaccine by the end of the year. . Until next May, everyone in BC will be eligible for one.

WATCH | BC will offer all COVID-19 booster supplements by May: BC to offer all boosters for COVID-19 by May BC is the first province to announce a plan for COVID-19 boosting vaccines, with all residents qualifying in May, or six to eight months after their first dose. 1:53

After the NACI instruction was released on Friday, the Ontario government said it would publish its plan for COVID-19 boosters next week.

Why people who have taken two doses of AstraZenecaneed boosters?

Those who received the viral vector vaccine two doses of AstraZeneca (authorized in Canada) or one dose of the J&J vaccine (a single-dose vaccine authorized in the US) are on the list for a booster because evidence has shown that they have “initial efficacy somewhat lower vaccine “. and people who have received those vaccines “can become susceptible to infection faster than people who have received a primary series that includes at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine,” the NACI said.

What is the difference between a booster injection and a third dose?

The three vaccines approved for COVID-19 in Canada (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca) are all two-dose regimens. A third dose is for people who may not have developed a strong enough immune response to fight COVID-19 after two doses.

NACI has recommended third doses for older people living in long-term care and those with specific health conditions who make them immunocompromised For these people, the third dose is an extension of their primary vaccination series.

A booster vaccine is for people who are likely to have a complete immune response to the regular two-dose vaccine regimen, but “over time, immunity and clinical protection has fallen below a rate considered sufficient in that population. “. according to the World Health Organization (WHO) .

It is comparable to the tetanus vaccine, which requires a booster vaccine every 10 years. Most experts agree that everyone is likely to need a COVID-19 booster injection at some point within the next year, but the key question is when.

Residents of long-term care, immunocompromised homes already have priority

NACI had already recommended third doses for people living in long-term care homes or other congested environments, as well as people with specific immunocompromising conditions.

In its guidance Friday, the advisory group said it continues to “strongly recommend” that people with moderately to severely compromised immunity should receive a third dose of the vaccine. People in that category include:

Those who are in active treatment for solid tumors or blood cancers.

Organ transplant recipients receiving immunosuppressive therapy.

People receiving chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR) -T cells or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (within two years of transplantation or receiving immunosuppressive therapy).

People with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

People with stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with AIDS.

People receiving active treatment with some immunosuppressive therapies.

Why does Canada not just offer boosters for everyone?

At a press conference on Friday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief of public health, said it was “possible” that there might be a national recommendation for everyone to get the COVID-19 booster at some point, but not now.

At this point, “the primary series of vaccines [still] provides good protection for the general public, “Tam said, adding that boosters can be deployed in a” phased approach “over time as were the original vaccines.

Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and epidemiologist in Montreal, agreed.

“Most of the population does not need a booster injection right now, but … it is reasonable to do it in certain high-risk groups,” Labos told CBC News Network on Friday after the announcement.

FRIEND | Dr. Christopher Labos says the new reinforcing recommendations are not surprising: Booster vaccines for high-risk groups are ‘reasonable’, says the specialist Some high-risk groups would benefit from a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but most people are still well protected from the two doses they have taken, says cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos. (Evan Mitsui / CBC) 2:29

Another big reason, many health experts say, is “vaccine parity.” According to the WHO, most of the world, especially Africa, has not yet received its first dose.

The WHO has repeatedly urged rich countries to stop giving what it deems unnecessary boosters to people who are already protected against COVID-19 so that those vaccines can be redirected to developing countries.

“We are planning to distribute extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets while we are letting other people drown without any life jackets.” Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization The health emergency program said during a press conference in August.

FRIEND | WHO calls for ban on COVID-19 booster vaccines: WHO calls for temporary ban on COVID-19 booster vaccines Saying that priority should be given to immunizing healthcare workers in low- and middle-income countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a temporary moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine promoters. 1:44

Many infectious disease and immunology experts agree that in addition to ethical considerations, it is in Canada’s best interest to help people in developing countries get the COVID-19 vaccine they need.

This is because the longer the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can circulate among unvaccinated people, the more likely it is to change into new variants that put everyone at increased risk.

“These vaccines are invaluable,” said Dawn Bowdish, head of research in Canada on aging and immunity and a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, in an earlier interview with CBC News. “If we want to make sure there is no other variant and variant. After that and the variant after that, we really need to vaccinate the world.”

I keep hearing about ‘lowering immunity’. Does that mean I need an amplifier?

The term “declining immunity” usually refers to a decrease in antibodies over time. After each vaccination, immunologists and virologists say, it is normal for antibody levels to decrease .

But the immune system is much more than antibodies. B cells and T cells are also difficult to work with. B cells produce antibodies and if they are exposed to the virus again, they are “remembered” and can produce more. Cells target and get rid of infected cells.

or study published in the journal Science found “strong cellular immune memory” from B cells for at least six months after mRNA vaccination against all circulating strains of the virus, even the highly contagious delta variant.

Many experts agree that having declining antibodies does not automatically translate into the need for a booster injection.