Comedian mocking disabled child singer has not violated the limits of free speech: Supreme Court

A humorist who mocked a child singer with a disability for years has not violated the limits of free speech guaranteed under the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

In a 5-4 split decision, the high court ruled Friday that while the act of comedian Mike Ward mocking Jrmy Gabriel, a young man with Treacher Collins Syndrome, he was chosen as the target not because of his disability, but because of his fame.

In its ruling, the court found that Ward’s jokes were not intended to incite others to ridicule Gabriel and that he could not be blamed for the actions of Gabriel’s classmates and others who parroted the joke.

“The disputed comments were made by a humorist known for this kind of humor. They exploited, rightly or wrongly, a sense of unease for fun, but they did a little more than that,” the majority trial said.

The four judges who disagreed with the majority decision found that Gabriel’s right to dignity had been violated and said in their contested decision that Ward’s appeal should be dismissed.

In 2016, Ward was ordered to pay $ 35,000 in moral and punitive damages for comments he made about Gabriel, who has a congenital disorder characterized by skull and facial abnormalities.

The decision is important because it is the first time the Supreme Court has heard a case where it had to decide on the balance between a person’s right to live with dignity and the right to free speech in the context of a humorist act.

Gabriel drowned on Friday as he reacted to the ruling, saying he is ready to continue his life after years of fighting in the courts. He also said that if he had the opportunity to talk to Ward, he would tell him how the joke affected him personally.

“I would like to tell him how I felt when I first heard the joke. That I tried to end my life,” he said. “How I felt at the age of 13 … because a 40-year-old man said you had to die, because you thought it was the right thing to do.”

Behind the joke

In 2012, when Gabriel was 15 and still a high school student in Quebec, his family filed a complaint against Ward with the Quebec Commission on Human Rights and Youth Rights, which referred the matter to a court in Quebec. human rights.

The family told the court that Ward, who has been a comedian in Quebec since 1993, violated Gabriel’s right to dignity by making a series of humiliating jokes about him.

From September 2010 to March 2013, Ward had a live show called “Mike Ward s’eXpose,” in which he mocked the so-called sacred cows, people Ward said generally did not laugh because they are rich, influential or weak.

According to the human rights court ruling, Ward described Gabriel in his live shows as “Little Jrmy” and “the child with the subwoofer on his head”, along with other similar jokes.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled today that comedian Mike Ward has not violated the limits of free speech. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

The court heard that Gabriel was depressed, thought of committing suicide, and sought psychiatric help to cope with the ridicule he experienced from other students.

“I was 12 or 13 years old when I saw those videos,” Gabriel told the court. “I did not have the maturity to be strong in the face of this I lost faith and hope. It made me think that my life is worth less than another because I am disabled.”

The court ruled in Gabriel’s favor in 2016, awarding him $ 25,000 in moral damages and another $ 10,000 in punitive damages. Gabriel’s mother was given $ 5,000 for moral damages and another $ 2,000 for punitive damages.

Ward appealed the decision and in 2019 the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled in a 2-1 decision that Ward’s comments compromised the young performer’s right to defend his dignity and could not be justified, even in a society where freedom of expression is valued.

However, the appellate court denied the payments to Gabriel’s mother, saying she was not a victim of discrimination.

The decision of the majority

“The five judges who heard Ward’s appeal ruled on Friday that because the human rights court initially ruled that Gabriel was chosen as the subject of Ward’s jokes because of his fame and not because of his incompetence,” his dignity was not violated. “

The court ruled that on this basis alone, Ward’s appeal should have been successful, but that it would have been “useful to analyze the discrimination in its entirety in the light of the particular context of the case”.

The ruling said that when balancing the right to freedom of speech and the right to dignity protected by the Quebec Charter, a two-step test should be undertaken.

The first part of the test is to determine if Ward’s remarks were intended to provoke others to insult Gabriel based on his incompetence. The second test is to determine if the remarks were likely to lead to discriminatory treatment of Gabriel.

“In our opinion, the comments made by Mr. Ward do not meet either of these two requirements,” the court ruled.

The majority decision also said that while “it is a potential effect” for people to be inspired by these comments to ridicule Gabriel, this is not the humorist’s fault.

“Certainly it is predictable that comments made by a well-known comedian will have consequences outside of their original context, but this does not mean that those consequences can necessarily be attributed to the comedian,” the ruling said.

While the court ruled that Gabriel’s right to live with dignity had not been violated, she said that did not mean he was without recourse.

“Mr Gabriel could have called for protection against harassment provided for in … the statute due to the fact that he had been harassed,” the ruling said. “He could also have filed a defamation lawsuit.”

However, the court noted that the Quebec human rights court has no jurisdiction over defamation cases.

Minority decision

In their minority decision, the four judges said the central issue was whether Gabriel, a child with a disability, “lost protection from discrimination and the right to be free from public humiliation and harassment just because he is known “.

Opposing judges said Canada has spent generations trying to create a society where individuals are free from harm and discrimination because of race, religion, disability, color or sexual orientation.

“We would never tolerate degrading or inhumane treatment of children with disabilities; there is no principled basis for tolerating words that have the same abusive effect,” the opposing judges said.

“Wrapping such discriminatory behavior in the protective guise of speech does not make it any less intolerable when that speech constitutes intentional emotional abuse of a child with a disability.”

Opposing judges described the impact of the jokes on Gabriel as “severe” and said they caused him to be excluded from his peer group and to experience suicidal thoughts.

“Every time the jokes were repeated, it was also the damage to Mr. “Gabriel”, they write.

The judges said they would have rejected the costly appeal in order to “prevent people like Mr. Ward from taking advantage of the deliberate interference with the rights of others in the Quebec Charter”.