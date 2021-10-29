Cities in southern Alberta are urging residents to celebrate Halloween early – Lethbridge

Sunday scares take on a whole new meaning when Halloween falls on Sunday. But this year, some southern Alberta towns are asking residents to attend the festivities a day earlier.

A Facebook post from the Town of Nobleford caused a stir on Wednesday. Citing the city’s ‘history of Christian and moral values’, residents were asked to celebrate Halloween on Saturday instead of Sunday.

They are not alone. Cardston also made a post telling fraudsters to take to the streets on Saturday.

“Today, Halloween is often associated with people who dress like demons, goblins or witches,” said Jennifer Otto, an assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Lethbridge. “It is not entirely strange that some Christians may be less pleased to celebrate Halloween on Sunday.”

Otto said Halloween actually has religious roots. It started as a medieval European Christian holiday, or holiday.

“Feast of All Saints, honoring all saints who had previously died,” she said. “And also all souls.”

Deception or treatment did not hit the streets until the 1950s. Halloween people know that today they became famous in the 1970s with Hollywood horror movies.

This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.

“Sunday is the day of God in Christianity. “It’s the day that honors the resurrection of Jesus,” Otto said. “As a result, she is characterized by worship services and spending time with family. So some of the Halloween celebrations can be especially unwelcome on Sundays for Christians. ”

In a statement, the city of Cardston said the area was settled by Mormon pioneers in the late 19th century. Today, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints make up a large portion of the population.

They observe Sunday as the Sabbath day.

Shifting Halloween to Saturday has always been the recommendation of the city council whenever Halloween falls on a Sunday. The statement added that this was done “so that more children can take part in the scams.” Otherwise, there would be a large section of the population that simply would not let their children go out, or even distribute candy to the crooks who went on Sunday. Cheating or treating is not forbidden in Cardston on Sunday, but kids who go out that night may find that many of the homes in town will be dark.

Nobleford City Council posted a statement on Facebook on Thursday, hoping to add context to the decision. The statement said, in part, “a representative from a local religious institution approached a city councilor and asked the council to discuss a possible re-planning of Halloween. Out of respect for the individual, the request was discussed during the council meeting on Tuesday night. The motion passed with one vote against.

The municipality adds that this is a recommendation. They do not have the power to reprogram Halloween.

Other towns in southern Alberta are also making the move to celebrate Saturday. The city of Raymond will close the main road to an organized city at 30th. The city of Magrath is not setting any day for fraud, but lets residents choose which day they would like to go out and wait for fraudsters to come out on Saturday and Sunday evenings.