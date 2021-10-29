International
Cities in southern Alberta are urging residents to celebrate Halloween early – Lethbridge
Sunday scares take on a whole new meaning when Halloween falls on Sunday. But this year, some southern Alberta towns are asking residents to attend the festivities a day earlier.
A Facebook post from the Town of Nobleford caused a stir on Wednesday. Citing the city’s ‘history of Christian and moral values’, residents were asked to celebrate Halloween on Saturday instead of Sunday.
They are not alone. Cardston also made a post telling fraudsters to take to the streets on Saturday.
“Today, Halloween is often associated with people who dress like demons, goblins or witches,” said Jennifer Otto, an assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Lethbridge. “It is not entirely strange that some Christians may be less pleased to celebrate Halloween on Sunday.”
Read more:
Most Canadians Reluctant to Distribute Halloween Candy to Those Who Cheat: Poll
Otto said Halloween actually has religious roots. It started as a medieval European Christian holiday, or holiday.
“Feast of All Saints, honoring all saints who had previously died,” she said. “And also all souls.”
Deception or treatment did not hit the streets until the 1950s. Halloween people know that today they became famous in the 1970s with Hollywood horror movies.
This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.
“Sunday is the day of God in Christianity. “It’s the day that honors the resurrection of Jesus,” Otto said. “As a result, she is characterized by worship services and spending time with family. So some of the Halloween celebrations can be especially unwelcome on Sundays for Christians. ”
In a statement, the city of Cardston said the area was settled by Mormon pioneers in the late 19th century. Today, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints make up a large portion of the population.
They observe Sunday as the Sabbath day.
Read more:
Dr. Hinshaw outlines safety tips for Halloween as Alberta registers 770 new COVID-19 cases
Shifting Halloween to Saturday has always been the recommendation of the city council whenever Halloween falls on a Sunday. The statement added that this was done “so that more children can take part in the scams.” Otherwise, there would be a large section of the population that simply would not let their children go out, or even distribute candy to the crooks who went on Sunday. Cheating or treating is not forbidden in Cardston on Sunday, but kids who go out that night may find that many of the homes in town will be dark.
Nobleford City Council posted a statement on Facebook on Thursday, hoping to add context to the decision. The statement said, in part, “a representative from a local religious institution approached a city councilor and asked the council to discuss a possible re-planning of Halloween. Out of respect for the individual, the request was discussed during the council meeting on Tuesday night. The motion passed with one vote against.
The municipality adds that this is a recommendation. They do not have the power to reprogram Halloween.
Other towns in southern Alberta are also making the move to celebrate Saturday. The city of Raymond will close the main road to an organized city at 30th. The city of Magrath is not setting any day for fraud, but lets residents choose which day they would like to go out and wait for fraudsters to come out on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8333751/towns-southern-alberta-halloween-early/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]