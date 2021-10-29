The International Studies speaker series hosts climate change advocates

The Aronson Center for International Studies hosted its third semester event, entitled Climate Change and Capitalism: The Cost of Our Modern Lifestyle on October 25th.

The event was the first panel of the semester, with the participation of Sarah Jordaan, professor of energy, resources and environment at the School of Advanced International Studies and international activists Lana Weidgenant and Sophia Kianni.

Weidgenant spoke about the roles of young people in the climate movement.

Many young people are not the ones who made the decisions that led us to this point. The impacts of climate change will become stronger and will have a greater impact on younger generations, she said. Youth-led nonprofit movements tend to think about climate [through] an approach to justice. From a cross-sectoral concern, too [youth-led] organizations do not advocate for carbon taxes because of the impacts on poorer communities.

Kianni echoed Weidgenants comments. She claimed that young people collectively feel a greater sense of urgency and that large strikes organized by young people have helped to bring considerable attention to the issue of climate change.

Young people are not losing anything by advocating on behalf of the planet because they are not deterred from lobbying, she said. Young people are pushing politicians to act.

Both activists participate in programs within the United Nations (UN). Kianni represents the United States as the newest member of the inaugural UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, and Weidgenant serves as Vice President of Shifting to Sustainable Consumption Models for the UN Food Systems Summit.

Jordaan reflected on past climate discussions, noting that there is now less denial of climate change. She claimed that although the world has not yet made enough progress, conversations have changed significantly thanks to young people.

Jordaan talked about how overall impacts could be reduced and discussed some policy options. She stressed the need for policy packages to work together and not as discrete policies and discussed that these collective actions are possible.

Beginner Nicholas Meeker highlighted how panelists’ comments about youth involvement and individual roles in the fight for climate justice resonated with him in an interview with News Letters.

Coming from California, Ive experienced numerous climate-related disasters that have affected my hometown, he said. Consequently, I was able to appreciate the environmental versatility in everyday life.

He also learned about the importance of implementing policy packages rather than individual policies by panelists.

I had not considered the potential impact of taxes on low-income families. I missed this nuance towards these policies before the conversation and I found this approach intriguing, he said.

The panelists also received questions from the audience. They discussed whether it was ethical to blame some subjects, if any. Jordaan suggested that there are actors more responsible for climate change than others and that society needs to work to hold companies accountable.

Both Weidgenant and Kianni discussed the importance of engaging with climate justice organizations to combat the influences of responsible actors. Kianni in particular mentioned that individuals should be active participants in the political process, participate in protests and pay attention to elections.

Weidgenant argued that the fight for climate justice requires addressing the roots of climate change, not just the effects of the flow.

If we simply fix the symptom, we will have another climate crisis. [We need] a system that works more properly [and with] more intertwining, she said. We need to have this bigger difference. The ultimate goal must be to create another system that will not lead us to this.

In an interview with Newspaper, Emily Mehler, co-chair of the International Studies Leadership Council (ISLC) Speakers Series Committee, explained why ISLC chose to host the event.

It was really important to resolve current issues, she said. Because of [the Universitys] strong [science, technology, engineering and math] its focus and community of international studies, the issue of climate change reaches a large audience.

She also discussed the impact the speakers had on her and those present.

They provided practical changes that could be applied to students’ lives. she said. Understanding them [and explanation] equal climate change was extremely important to our diverse student body.