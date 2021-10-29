Why are international students increasingly looking at countries other than the US?

For decades, international students coming to American universities have been at the forefront of innovation and progress. Countless technological and social advances were made by immigrants who came to the US to study and then went on to create or work for companies like Google, Tesla, AT&T, Johnson & Johnson and Texas Instruments.

In recent years, however, U.S. universities are seeing a decline in international student enrollment, which a recent analysis shows could have far-reaching effects for Texas and the nation.

In 2019-2020, the number of international students nationwide decrease by 1.8% in slightly less than 1.1 million students compared to the previous school year.

From the 2018-2019 school year to 2019-2020, international students enroll in Lone Star State fell 5.9%, according to Open Doors, which oversees international enrollment in the US Most foreign students in Texas come from India, China, Mexico, Vietnam and South Korea.

The drop in international students can be attributed to factors such as a highly polarized immigration debate, more competition from countries like Canada and Australia, additional visa restrictions for dependents and an unsafe way to obtain a work visa in the US after graduation.

U.S. public and private universities still welcome more international students than any other country, but the decline has been steady. The new enrollment of international students went from 300,743 in 2016 to 267,712 in 2020, a 11% decrease in five years.

Higher education institutions in the United States are finding it harder to compete in the global marketplace because other countries are doing more (offering easier job opportunities after graduation.) We still have the best system of higher education in the world, said Lisa Montoya, vice president for global initiatives at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The trend, which has accelerated over the past five years, could cost Texas up to $ 2 billion a year, according to analysis by the National Association of Foreign Student Counselors.NAFSA) a worldwide non-profit association dedicated to international education.

Texas, with its higher education systems UT, Texas A&M and Texas State, plus dozens of private research institutions, benefits greatly from the influx of foreign talent. It ranks third down New York and California in enrollment by international students.

Coming out of the constraints imposed by the pandemic, universities worry about what the drop in enrollment of foreign students means not only for the economy of these institutions, but also for the composition of their student body that resembles a globalized business landscape.

Contributing factors

Julia Gelatt, senior policy analyst at Institute for Migration Policy, said restrictive immigration policies imposed during the Trump administration led to a decline in the number of international students.

(There was) more scrutiny and more verification applied to all types of visas, including student visas that led to some rejections for international students (and) the opportunity to come to the US, she said.

of The Trump administration restricted H-1B visas issued to specialized workers with higher education degrees arguing that it would ensure that American workers were not replaced by workers overseas. This had an impact on large tech companies relying on foreign workers, many of whom graduated from the education pipeline in the US.

Montoya, vice president of UT-San Antonio, added: With the recent presidential administration, the country seemed less friendly to international people and international students, and this caused a decrease in the enthusiasm associated perhaps with US studies.

Bushan Sonmale, a 26-year-old computer scientist from India, graduated in the spring from the University of Texas at Dallas with a master’s in information technology and management. He was able to stay in the country thanks to a work visa sponsored by accounting and consulting firm Ernst & Young.

Sonmale had started working part-time while still in school, then his employer sponsored his H-1B visa after he graduated. circle 65000 H-1B visa valid for three years are issued to full-time specialty workers.

The Sonmales visa was approved on 1 October.

I was very lucky that they sponsored my visa. I know how difficult it is these days, said Sonmale, a native of Mumbai. I do not know what will come after the expiration of my visa, but for now, I will continue to work to see the possibility of permanent residence here.

Economic and cultural losses

The loss of international students poses a major challenge for Texas colleges in various aspects: culturally and economically.

The U.S. economy is driven by immigrant entrepreneurs, professors, scientists, and other professionals who first came to the country as university students.

Pranesh Aswath, 60, came in 1985 from Bangalore, India, to study for his master’s in Science and Materials Engineering at Brown University. Now, he is Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of Texas at Arlington.

Bringing international students to UT Arlington, or to any university gives it cultural immersion by interacting with students from other countries. As students graduate and enter the workforce, companies are now multinational companies and have people from all over the world working there, Aswath said.

So if students from Texas had those experiences in college working and studying with people outside their culture, it is much easier to work in these corporations.

Pranesh B. Aswath, International Provost of the University of Texas at Arlington, presented at the Innovation and Science Research and Engineering building on the UT Arlington campus. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

UTA enrolled 4,582 international students during this fall semester, 11% of the total enrollment.

According to Aswath, admitting international students to American institutions provides a cultural display and experience for American students.

Justin Yancy, president i Texas Business Leadership Council, the diversity that comes with having international students helps Texas businesses be more competitive and contribute to economic growth.

We should not be afraid of international growth in terms of talent and workforce. We must embrace it. We need talented, skilled workforce and we need it from all over the country, country and world as well, Yancy said.

According to the National Association of Foreign Student Counselors, in the 2019-2020 school year, international students help support 22,157 jobs in Texas.

These students pay for full tuition, which on average is about three times higher than intra-state tuition. They also spend money and contribute to local taxes whenever they buy food, gas, pay living expenses and buy or travel.

We need them, we can not do it alone with the kind of growth we need to continue to meet state requirements, we can not do it alone, said Yancy.

Where are they going?

Countries like Australia and Canada make it easy for international graduates to stay and work and give priority to other applicants for permanent residence. Britain introduced last year a global talent visa that accelerates legal status for people in areas where there is a shortage of demand for skilled workers.

Students from all over the world are looking at their options and are interested in the quality of education they can get in the country (they are choosing to achieve) but also in their job opportunity after completing their education, Gelatt said. So students might think of going to other countries like Canada or Europe, and we could lose in a global talent contest.

Montoya said the path to citizenship for international students in Canada it is very attractive and difficult to compete. For example, students have different options to apply for a work visa or permanent residence without having a company sponsor them after completing their education in the country.

However, she is confident that UT institutions will continue to work together to bring in more students and continue to provide diversity in higher education in the state.

Institutions across the state also emphasize programs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM), and cyber security.

For example, the University of North Texas is offering newer degrees in areas of high demand such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cyber security. These programs will help prepare students for the big data economy of the future, Pieter Vermeule, director of international recruitment at UNT, it is said in a statement

Starting to work in teams that are different (culturally) from different countries allows students (locals) to build intercultural communication skills and understand how to work with people from all over the world. A skill that will help (them) when they enter the workforce, Montoya said.

Kimaya Vyavhare, 30, originally from India, who in 2020 received a doctorate in materials science from UTA, is one of those graduates of American universities looking elsewhere for professional opportunities.

Right now, she works for Kennametal, a company supplying industrial tools and materials in Pennsylvania, thanks to a special work permit for one year of professional training. But beyond that there is no guarantee.

She thinks the process of securing an immigrant visa that can later be adapted to permanent residence is too cumbersome and unfair.

I do not intend to stay. I’re just looking for professional experience, Vyavhare said. I have seen other friends crossing the visa route and it is just too long (and) not worth it. We invest so much already studying here and then we have to do more.

She said two of her cousins ​​are looking for opportunities to study abroad.

But it is unlikely they will follow in her footsteps and come to Texas. Right now, they are both looking at institutions in Canada.