



Quiz This week in the FPs international news quiz: numerous summits, a princess in flight and a real big pumpkin.









A fork moves a giant pumpkin on scales at the New England Giant Pumpkin Weight-Off at the Topsfield Fair in Topsfield, Massachusetts, Oct. 1. JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP through Getty Images October 29, 2021, 17:03 See if you are up to date with international news with our weekly quiz! Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts. See if you are up to date with international news with our weekly quiz! 1. In which city will the annual G-20 summit take place this weekend? Brussels

Rome

Washington

Beijing 2. Soon after, leaders will travel to Glasgow, Scotland, for the grand United Nations climate change conference, more commonly known as what? COP26

Climate Now

Conclave and Glasgow

UNEP 3. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet this week. Which former foreign minister did he continue in her current roles as deputy prime minister and finance minister? Chrystia Freeland

Carolyn Bennett

Mlanie Joly

Diane Lebouthillier From the archives: In 2018, Freeland won the FPs Diploma of the Year award. The truth is that authoritarianism is on the march. It is time for liberal democracy to fight, she said in her acceptance speech. To do this, we need to increase our game. 4. Which NATO member threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, France and Germany, last weekend? Northern Macedonia

Spain

Turkey

Albania Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eventually withdrew from the threats. Its economy, however, continues to be in hot water. Writing in the FP, Umit Ozlale and Selim Sazak, members of Turkey’s Iyi (Good) Party, explain how the Turkish opposition can turn the country upside down. 5. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was arrested in a coup on Monday. General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, one of the leaders after the coup, is better known by what nom de guerre? Best before

Hemeti

Abu Hamdan |

Dagwood FPs Robbie Gramer and Colum Lynch detail how negotiations to prevent a military check broke down. 6. US President Joe Biden, who is Catholic, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican this week. How many Catholic presidents has the United States had? A

two

five

eight The next president was John F. Kennedy. Following Bidens’ election, MPs Amy Mackinnon and Colm Quinn wrote that presidents with Irish roots and a Catholic faith are a cornerstone of his identity. 7. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces a tough re-election battle next year, with many senators calling for his indictment following an explosive investigation detailing alleged crimes against humanity in his response to the coronavirus. However, did Bolsonaro get a boost of approval this week from which influential figure? Former Brazilian president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva

Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro

Retired soccer star known as Pel

Former US President Donald Trump 8. Egypt lifted a state of emergency on Monday, which had been in force for how many years? A

four

six

nine Emergency measures were imposed in April 2017, after a pair of bombs in Coptic churches killed dozens of people. They had been renewed repeatedly in the years that followed. 9. Japanese Princess Mako plans to leave her country and royal status after committing what controversial action this week? The birth of a child out of wedlock

Attempt to run for elected office

Marriage to a simple

Visiting the infamous Yasukuni Shrine 10. As Americans prepare for Halloween, a farmer from which country broke the world record for growing the largest pumpkin ever by more than 2,700 pounds? Sweden

India

Ital

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

