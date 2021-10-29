October 29, 2021 News of Biden’s trip to Europe





President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement following today’s meeting in Rome, where the two met to reaffirm their commitment to closer bilateral and transatlantic cooperation in the pursuit of peace, security and prosperity around the globe. According to the two leaders, today ‘s bilateral is built on the in – depth consultations announced in their joint statement of 22 September, with the aim of creating the conditions for securing trust. Macron and Biden spoke on September 22 after a diplomatic crisis on the US AUKUS agreement with Australia and Great Britain encouraged by the French to withdraw their ambassador in the US for a week. In a joint statement between the United States and France, Macron and Biden “agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations between allies on issues of strategic interest to France and our European partners.” Today, the two also agreed to launch a new US-France Bilateral Clean Energy Partnership by the end of the year aimed at pursuing a sustainable global economic recovery, based on a just, inclusive, and global-based global economy. rules. Also on the horizon: an agreement to intensify co-operation on space issues, which they promise to provide more details when Vice President Kamala Harris travels to France next month. In a joint statement today, Macron and Biden both reiterated their support for NATO’s inseparable security, warning that a credible and united nuclear alliance is essential in the midst of what they call a deteriorating environment. security in Europe. Looking ahead, the presidents express their planned participation in the forthcoming NATO Leaders Summit in Madrid in 2022 and their support for a US-EU security and defense dialogue and work towards an administrative agreement for the United States with the Agency. European Defense, as decided at the US-EU Summit in June. Following the dispute between the two nations in recent months over the AUKUS partnership, which has the US and the UK providing support to Australia for the production of nuclear-powered submarines, leaders write that they recognize the importance of strong cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, especially given the growing economic and strategic challenges there, adding that Biden welcomes France’s enduring role as an Indo-peaceful partner whose long-term commitment, geography and military capabilities based across the region make it a contributor and leading security provider for a free and open Indo-peaceful. Pacific. In a Twitter post on Friday, Biden wrote, I had a wonderful meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron this afternoon. The United States has no older, more loyal, more worthy ally than France. They have been with us from the beginning and we will always be by their side.

