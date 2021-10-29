India extends the ban on scheduled international flights until 30 November

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights until November 30, 2021.

However, the restriction will not apply to international operations and flights of all cargo specifically approved by the DGCA, a circular added.

Also, scheduled international flights may be allowed on routes selected by the competent authority on a case-by-case basis, the Indian regulatory body said.

“In the partial modification of the circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the above mentioned topic in relation to the planned international commercial passenger services to / from India until 2359 “STI dated 31 October 2021. This restriction will not apply to international operations and flights of all cargo specifically approved by the DGCA”, it is said in the announcement.

India has created air bubble pacts with about 28 countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between the two countries, their airlines can operate special international flights between their territories with specific restrictions.

Recently, a report suggested that the Indian government is unlikely to lift restrictions on international flights immediately.

Scheduled flights of international passengers to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the suspension of scheduled international flights is until October 31st and the government is likely to extend the date, she added.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said PTI that the actual frequencies available under air bubble arrangements are suitable to meet the demand and there is not much demand for international routes as the visa regime is very restrictive.

He also noted that in some sectors such as the US and Canada, airlines have 30 to 40% load factors by mid-December 2021. “We can certainly consider opening as soon as demand approaches pre-Covid levels. . “

Speaking on the sidelines following the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Bansal also said that if needed, then air bubble arrangements could be expanded.

Asked by the PTI when the tariff bars are likely to be removed, Bansal said a call would be received “once demand returns to pre-Covid levels”.

On the domestic front, domestic air passenger traffic saw a 5.45% increase last month with the easing of blocking restrictions following the fall of Covid cases that gave more confidence to people to travel by plane.

About 7.07 million passengers landed in the sky in September, compared to 6.7 million in August, according to data from the DGCA.

With data from PTI

