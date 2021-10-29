Ontario will not issue retroactive long-term care fines for pandemic violations

New heavy fines for long-term care providers in Ontario will not apply retroactively to violations earlier in the pandemic when new legislation by Progressive Conservatives enters into force, despite concerns that the worst offenders have not been held accountable.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said it had not issued any fines to operators for breaking the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far killed more than 4,000 people in long-term care and infected more than 15,000 residents of nursing homes. .

Most of those deaths, which make up 40 percent of all virus deaths in the province, occurred during the first two waves of the pandemic, before most residents in long-term care could be vaccinated. Inspection reports and eyewitness accounts from homes with virus outbreaks described dire conditions and failure to follow up on measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips noted the former Liberal government when it explained why no fines were imposed. She said the ability to issue monetary administrative fines and re-inspection fees was built into legislation that was not passed by the Liberals before the Progressive Conservatives came to power in 2018.

“The Liberals enacted the fines in their legislation but never promulgated them effectively which means they were not a tool the ministry could use,” Vanessa De Matteis said in an email.

Phillips introduced a new bill this week to guide the regulation of the sector. It includes potential fines of up to $ 1 million for corporations and up to $ 400,000 for board members and individuals.

Once the law is passed and enters into force, De Matteis said the ministry will be able to apply fines to the sector, but “they will not be able to be applied retroactively”.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford could have passed liberal legislation at any time in the last three years to start issuing fines.

He also noted the government’s decision to cut proactive home inspections in 2018 and legislation introduced last year that raised the legal standard for “gross negligence”, which raised concerns that filing lawsuits against long-term care operators could it was harder.

“It all happened at Doug’s hour,” Del Duca said in an interview. “There is no one else to blame in the province of Ontario for these items.”

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said it had not issued any fines to operators for breaking the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far killed more than 4,000 people in long-term care and infected more than 15,000 residents of nursing homes. . (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

Inspection reports of homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks blamed operators for failing to follow infection control measures, e.g. separation of infected residents from those who are not infected.

The final report by a commission examining the impact of the pandemic on long-term care found a poorly trained workforce in infection control, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces were called in to help address the lack of cleanliness, disorganization and malnutrition. and water in some houses.

Some families have filed lawsuits claiming that the operators did not protect their loved ones.

Del Duca said he would support retroactive fines for long-term care violations. Even the New Opposition Democrats signaled support for the idea.

PPD deputy leader Sara Singh said she was concerned the inspections had not been carried out. She said reports documenting negligence during the pandemic should be reviewed especially as the government considers renewing operator contracts as part of its plans to create more beds.

“Homes must be held accountable,” she said. “Looking at this retroactively will be very important as we move forward and examine how we will actually ensure accountability and transparency for the elderly and families in long-term care.”

Families who lost relatives during the pandemic say they are also expecting responsibility.

Cathy Parkes lost her father to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. Paul Parkes was a resident of Orchard Villa in Pickering, Ont. one of the homes where the military was called in to help after an early outbreak of the virus went out of control.

The military report on that deployment described the improper use of personal protective equipment and the negligence of residents left in contaminated diapers and without proper nutrition or hydration.

Cathy Parkes said it is painful to see the government consider renewing contracts for companies that run homes like the one where her father lived and died before those operators saw any consequences.

“We are not yet responsible for what has happened in the last 18 months,” she said.