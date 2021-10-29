Activists call on G20 leaders to end global vaccine inequality





ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Activists from charities held a flash mob in Rome on Friday ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit, calling on the leaders of the world’s largest economies to end inequalities between nations in access to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. Activists gathered around a coffin with a banner reading “5,000,000 deaths” – symbolizing victims worldwide of the disease. “What we are asking the G20 to do is to distribute the existing vaccines in a fairer way, so that everyone has access to the vaccines, no matter where he or she lives,” Oxfam G20 co-ordinator Jorn told Reuters. Kalinsky. Two demonstrators wore suits, white masks and a sign around their necks that read “Pharma CEO” as they tossed fake money into the street. Another demonstrator held a red sign that read, “I want a people vaccine, not a profit vaccine.” Oxfam, Amnesty International and the Italian group Emergency urged G20 leaders to find immediate life-saving solutions, saying the suspension of vaccine patents helps increase production and helps states that are unable to afford the required prices. by industry. The G20 health and finance ministers, on Friday ahead of the leaders’ summit, said they would aim to ensure that 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022, but took no initiative to give up from vaccine patents. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the issue had not even been discussed. Read more Other demonstrations are taking place in Rome, with many activists calling on world leaders to take action against climate change ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Later, another small group of demonstrators gathered outside the Colosseum with placards calling on the G20 to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics over China’s treatment of Tibet, the Uighur minority and Hong Kong. Right-wing groups and governments have repeatedly said that crimes against humanity and genocide are taking place against Uighurs in China’s remote Xinjiang region, where more than 1 million people are being held in camps. Beijing has denied wrongdoing. “We are here, in front of the symbol of Rome, to say that there has been no human rights in Tibet for the last 60 years,” said activist Tseten Longhini. Written by Angelo Amante; Edited by David Gregorio Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

