Holidays and international visitors can accelerate the recovery of tourism

The end of summer and fall brought significant reopening moments reinforcing this idea: 26 Broadway shows debuted. Business conferences went smoothly. The US Open and the UN General Assembly temporarily filled the hotels. President Joe Biden announced that overseas visitors who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 could travel to the United States starting November 8 – now next week.

However, some indicators failed to move much. Volume at airports in the region was 38% below pre-pandemic levels in August, a slight improvement from 42% below in July. Demand for New York City hotels remained stable at 2.1 million rooms in August and closer to 2.2 million in September, well above the lowest pandemic level of 850,000 in April 2020, but below pre-pandemic demand of 2.7 to 2.8 million rooms per month.

Dixon said he was hearing from international contacts that interest in visiting New York City was high – perhaps reinforced by a $ 6 million advertising purchase abroad.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said he would know if international visitors had resumed their spending usually higher than average for theater tickets. For now, she said, what she has noticed in visitors is a sense of support for the city from local visitors.

“People think it’s their patriotic duty to come back, eat, stay and go on Broadway,” said St. Louis. Martin.

This feeling had been lacking until now, as fears about tourists bringing or contracting Covid-19 on a visit dominated the conversation. This prevented tourism from recovering as quickly as after the last major disaster: 9/11.

But with leaders believing in vaccinations and watching how cases and hospitalizations fell, the tide has changed to welcome tourists rather than fear their arrival.

“This is the language now – to feel safe,” said Melba Wilson, owner of Melba Restaurant and president of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

New York City has shown over the past year that residents took pandemic rules like disguise and display of vaccination evidence seriously.

“You see people adhere to protocols,” said Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the New York Hotels Association.

But most important of all, the leaders pointed out, the city still has a large list of reasons visitors come here: for family and friends, for business, for events, for shopping, for Broadway, and for eating and drinking.

As the holidays approach, they said, they expect the number of visitors to increase.

“We expect business growth,” Wilson said. “It’s about millions of people wanting to come here. “When tourists come to New York, he puts money in our pockets and in the pockets of our staff.”

Despite the optimism, the panelists warned, there may still be hiccups. Out of their control is the concern about increasing the rate of viruses and new variants.

As the city awaits its full return, they advised, policymakers need to think seriously about strengthening tourism infrastructure, paying better attention to the city’s cleanliness and public safety, and ensuring that public transit is in good condition. This includes an efficient method of getting to and from the airport, Dandapani said.

“We need a one-way trip to the airport,” he said. “Go to every other big city – London, Paris – everyone travels to one place. We do not. ”

