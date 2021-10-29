PMA, United Form Fresh International Association of Fresh Producers

Following an announcement earlier this year, the Product Marketing Association (PMA) and the United Fresh Products Association in 2022 plan to launch the International Fresh Products Association (IFPA), a joint trading group for the product industry and flowers.

PMA and United Fresh revealed International Association of Fresh Products in one press conference yesterday after reporting plans for a new trading organization at the end of Marc h. At the time, no name had been announced for the new association, which is scheduled to start operating on January 1st.

On its website, IFPA is described as the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire supply chain of fresh produce and flowers. PMA and United Fresh said that by joining a global trade group, their organizations can combine their resources and expertise to strengthen member services, increase government and public support, and better help members grow their businesses and boost consumption and demand for fresh produce. and floral products.

The plans call for PMA CEO Cathy Burns and United Fresh CEO Tom Stenzel to serve as co-CEOs of IFPA during 2022, with Burns becoming the sole CEO after that.

There is no doubt that by merging these two organizations we will be better together, Burns said at the media event.

It has been an extraordinary journey the last six months, Stenzel said. But I also want to thank the governing boards of our two associations, who had the vision and spirit to help us do this together. He also thanked the PMAs and members of United Freshs, adding that they voted overwhelmingly for us to come together and create something new.

International Association of Fresh Products United Fresh chairman Danny Dumas and PMA chairman Dwight Ferguson said the combination of their associations at IFPA would create a “stronger organization”.

The IFPA Executive Committee is chaired by IFPA President Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms. Laura Himes, manager of commodity division at Walmart, serves as president-elect, and Patrick Vizzone, director of food, beverage and agribusiness at ANZ Banking, serves as secretary-treasurer. Past chairs include United Fresh President Danny Dumas, president of Courchesne Larose USA Inc., and PMA chairman Dwight Ferguson, president and CEO of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. Martha Hilton, vice president of flower production and marketing at Wegmans Food Markets, serves as president of the IFPA Foundation.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead and collaborate with this board of directors,” Taylor said in a statement. This group, in partnership with staff, will help set the tone and strategic direction as we offer in the face of seven common strategic priorities when the new organization was announced in March. I can’t wait to get started.

Developed by board executives from PMA and United Fresh, IFPA priorities include commitments to serve all sectors of the fresh and floral supply chain; provide expertise and business solutions in food safety, new technology, supply chain management, sustainability, leadership and talent development, business operations, marketing and other areas; improve sales and business-to-business marketing links across product and flower supply chains; and foster the creation of demand to inspire consumers to embrace floral products and products as an essential part of their lives and in turn increase the lucrative sales of member products.

Albertsons Vice President Albertsons Cos. of Floral, Deborah Steier, has been named as one of the two flower directors on the IFPA board.

In addition, the new association aims to foster advocacy and government leadership to build and maintain a positive business climate in the United States and the North American market; engage globally with international bodies and allied organizations to promote free and fair trade, international harmonization of standards and global consumption growth; and brought together all sectors of its diversified supply chain to better understand its interconnections and support efficiency and profitability.

Because the new organization will reflect fresh global produce and flower communities, the new board is organized to represent many businesses that will serve well in the years to come as we work together to help our members thrive. , commented Ferguson.

Among IFPAs board members, directors representing market segments include Jeff Huckaby, CEO, Grimmway Enterprises Inc. (Grower-Shipper); Melissa Ackerman, president and operations director, Produce Alliance (Foodservice); Raina Nelson, president of USA, Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA (Fresh-Cut Processor); and Tom Brugato, president, Pacific Coast Fruit Co. (Wholesaler-Distributor). The appointment of the director of the retail market segment is pending.

Appointed as directors of industry expertise were Michael Castagnetto, president, Robinson Fresh (Finance & Business Management); Cheryl Enlow, Vice President of QA and Food Safety, Renaissance Food Group (Food Safety); Drew Zabrocki, general manager, value chain knowledge and interaction, Semios (Supply Chain Logistics); Abby Prior, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bright Farms (Marketing & Merchandising); Nikki Cossio, Founder and CEO, Measure to Improve LLC (Sustainability); and James Rogers, CEO, Apeel Sciences.

Brian Kocher, president and CEO of Castellini Cos., Has been appointed director of relations with the US government. Floral representatives as directors are Carlos Oramas, CEO of Gems Group Inc., and Debora Steier, vice president of florals at Albertsons Cos.

At the meeting of this board of directors, we sought to achieve a balance of those individuals who had strong prior service experience in United and PMA volunteer groups, as well as emerging leaders who will bring new perspectives and knowledge to lead forward the new organization and create solutions to address the challenges of the industry, Dumas said.

The IFPAs Board also includes a wide range of directors, including representatives from Whole Foods Market, Food Lion, SpartanNash, United Natural Foods Inc., HelloFresh, Sysco and Darden Restaurants, among others.