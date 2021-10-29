Biden, Pope Francis discuss climate change, global vaccine distributionExBulletin



change subtitles Photographic Production Division / AP

Photographic Production Division / AP

VATICAN President Biden, a devout Catholic who has nevertheless found himself in disagreement with many believers over his support for abortion rights, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, where leaders discussed climate change. , the coronavirus pandemic and global poverty.

The president later said the pope also expressed support for Biden’s continuation of communion, despite some American bishops suggesting that the president should be denied the Eucharist because of his views on abortion and same-sex marriage, which contradict ordinary Catholic thought.

At the start of his European tour, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were greeted in the cobbled courtyard by Vatican officials. A line of Swiss newspapers stood in the sidelines and an American flag flew over the gate.

The President went down to the waiting line, shaking hands, and at one point introduced himself saying, “I’m Jill ‘s husband.”

Among those accompanying Bidens to the US delegation are Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Friday’s meeting, which lasted nearly an hour and a half, was the second time a U.S. Catholic president has met with a pope. The first was President John F. Kennedy. According to the White House, Biden, as a staunch Catholic, was approaching the meeting as a diplomatic and personal engagement.

The White House said Biden’s private visit with Pope Francis would be followed by a delegation meeting to discuss key, common topics.

Biden praises Pope as “peace fighter”

“In his audience with Pope Francis today, President Biden thanked His Holiness for his protection of the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict and persecution,” the White House said in a statement.

He added that Biden praised the Pope’s leadership “in the fight against the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy for ensuring that the pandemic ends for all through the sharing of vaccines and an equal global economic recovery.”

The confrontation between the two leaders coincided with an urgent call issued by Francesco ahead of a United Nations climate conference starting Sunday.

Noting also the turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pope called on the UN to take “radical decisions” to protect the environment and place global concerns on the interests of individual nations.

“The most important lesson we can learn from these crises is our need to build together, so that there are no more borders, barriers or political walls for us to hide behind,” he told Thought for the Day. BBC morning radio program.

Biden handed Francis a challenge coin with the United States seal on one side and the Delaware National Guard unit badges of the president’s late son, Beau Biden, on the other. The president told the pope that such coins are given to “warriors and leaders”.

“You are the most significant fighter for peace I have ever met and with your permission, I would like to be able to give you a coin,” Biden said.

“Now the tradition is, and I’m just joking about it, that next time I see you, you do not have it, you have to buy drinks. I am the only Irishman you have ever met and who has never drunk,” Biden said. .

The Pope responded with a laugh and said he would whiskey.

The president described his meeting with the Pope as “wonderful”.

Biden says the Pope supports it despite the president’s stance on abortion

Biden later said he and the Pope discussed climate change, but not abortion. The president’s stance on abortion and support for same-sex marriage has prompted calls within the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to deny him Holy Communion.

The president, who attends Mass regularly, has said he personally opposes abortion but will not impose his views on others.

Asked about the Communion controversy involving Biden last month, Francesco told reporters that abortion is “murder”, while suggesting that American bishops had mistreated the issue. In the past, Francesco has warned against the politicization of the Eucharist and has said that he has not denied Communion to anyone.

At their meeting, Biden said the Pope expressed support for him to continue receiving Communion, but he declined to say whether the two had spoken specifically about the calls to deny him the Eucharist.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic and I continue to receive Communion,” Biden said.

Access by White House photographers during the one-on-one meeting would be restricted and images of the meeting would only be shared by the Vatican. The move drew criticism from the White House Correspondents Association, whose president, Steven Portnoy, posted on Twitter, “It is deeply unfortunate that WH news photographers will not be allowed to take pictures of Biden with the Pope today.”

Biden is also meeting with other global leaders

Following the president’s visit to the Vatican, he continued to meet with other global leaders, as he will do at the G20 summit and then at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Biden met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Italian presidential palace and then with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The White House said a vehicle in the president’s convoy was involved in a minor accident on the way to the prime minister’s palace. He said there were no serious injuries and that out of “an abundance of care”, the passengers were assessed by US medical personnel.

Biden wrapped up the day’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he discussed a controversial nuclear submarine deal involving the US, the UK and Australia that has angered France. The pact prompted Australia to cancel an agreement to buy non-nuclear submarines from Paris.

Scott Detrow reported from the Vatican; Scott Neuman and Jaclyn Diaz reported from Washington.