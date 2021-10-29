Federalists appeal to First Nations order on child compensation, but talks begin to resolve

OTAVA – The federal government will appeal a Federal Court ruling upholding a Canadian Human Rights Court (CHRT) order seeking that Ottawa compensate First Nations children but plans to settle the dispute out of court.

Late Friday evening, the government filed a notice of appeal arguing that the Federal Court erred in finding that the CHRTC acted reasonably by ordering full compensation to children, parents or grandparents for unnecessary removal from their communities since 2006.

Shortly afterwards, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu issued a statement noting that Ottawa and indigenous groups on the other side of the lawsuit have agreed to sit down immediately to reach a settlement by December 2021.

The appeal is active but the government will suspend the trial for two months.

Both sides will try to agree on: providing fair and equal compensation for the children of First Nations in reserve and in the Yukon, who have been evicted from their homes by child and family service agencies; achieving long-term reform of the First Nations and Family Service program; and, providing funds for the purchase and / or construction of capital assets that support the provision of services to children and the family.

Last month, Federal Court Judge Paul Favel ruled that Ottawa had failed to demonstrate that the courts’ decision by 2006 was unreasonable.

In 2019, the court argued that Ottawa had deliberately and recklessly discriminated against First Nations children living in the reserve by financing the underfunding of services for children and the family. This caused children to leave their communities and enter state programs.

He wants Ottawa to pay $ 40,000, the maximum the court can give, for each child, as well as their parents and grandparents.

The government is not appealing a second CHRT decision extending the Jordans Principle, a federal government legal requirement to provide necessary services for children if intergovernmental disputes impede adequate funding.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that a decision would be overturned and reinforced that the government would still compensate the children of the First Nations.

We are committed to compensating indigenous people who were harmed as children in child and family services. And further, we are committed to working with partners to end this harmful system and to ensure that children at risk remain in their communities, in their culture, and cared for by their communities. This is the way forward towards reconciliation and this is what we are committed to doing, he said speaking in the Netherlands.

Hajdu, Attorney General David Lametti and Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller held a press conference announcing the move to enter a period of negotiation.

Miller said the appeal was made because the government is concerned about imposing a single approach, but noted that Ottawa remains committed to reaching a solution.

There is work to be done outside the courts. Long-term reform, discussions on self-determination, this is what we will do moving forward starting Monday, he said.

Asked if the federal government could guarantee the $ 40,000 required by CHRT, Miller said he has no intention of reducing the amount.

We have said from the beginning that we want to compensate those children. This is a broad and comprehensive decision by the Canadian Court of Human Rights and we have said it before, [we have] certain jurisdictional matters with him. That should not stop us from moving forward towards a global resolution, he said.

He added that enforcing that specific order would not create systemic change.

It would make very little progress on long-term reform, he said.

What was being done today, compared to the past, was appeal, but what they were not doing as a government was wasting time and energy taking opposing positions.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Care Association, was among the parties who filed the initial human rights complaint. Late Friday, she said she was waiting to see the words put into action.

The government has the money to be able to correct these injustices and we have the solutions, so they just have to implement, they just have to do it, Blackstock, who told CTV News Channel.

If negotiations do not end with a settlement after two months, the appeal will proceed expeditiously.