August 23, 2021

Still unknown main, after the August crops report

Written for Sevita by Dave Milne, Market Reporter, Deputter Publishing

The USDA supply-demand update in August may have been a relative snooz for soybeans, but this is not yet a market to sleep on.

Yes, the first USDA-based estimates for the 2021 growth season, released Aug. 12, place average U.S. yields, output and stocks close to pre-reporting trade expectations and slightly different from government forecasts. in July. Soon after, the soybean market started higher and then fell, closing almost unchanged. After that, the market had a mostly negative bias. By August 20, it was trading more than 40 cents below its pre-report level.

However, it is still very unknown how the marketing year 2021-22 will be shaken. Soybeans in the northwestern corn belt have been hit by heat and drought, leading to significantly lower yield forecasts since early August. But the rain came after that. Can the excellent yield potential in the eastern corn belt – with the average Illinois yield forecast at an incredible 64 bu / acre – stay up until harvest?

What about the demand side? Will China continue to be a strong buyer next year?

Uncertain weather and production.

First, looking at production, the USDA estimated this year’s U.S. harvest at 4.339 billion loaves of bread, up from 4.405 billion in July, but still up 5% from a year earlier. With the estimated area planted and harvested unchanged from the previous month at 87.6 million and 86.7 million hectares, respectively, all expected crop yields were due to a lower yield estimate of 50 bu / acre, versus 50.8 loaves last month.

Due to better humidity conditions, record soybean yields are forecast in the major producing states of not only Illinois, but also Indiana and Ohio (among other smaller states).

On the other hand, the jury is still very open to the harvest in the northwestern corn belt. It is evident that the states of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are home to one in every four acres of soybeans planted this year – the same states where soybean status estimates have been the worst in the entire US . Indeed, over half of the North Dakota soybean crop was estimated to be in poor to very poor condition since mid-August.

If rainfall saves enough areas in those areas at the right time, the US could get a better average yield than the USDA predicted. If rainfall does not help and crops in Dakotas and Minnesota continue to go downhill, then the USDA will have to lower its average yield estimate back in September.

U.S. Yields remain a moving target, even after the USDA August forecast.

Despite the drought in some parts of the US, the government forecasts total output to grow by 5% from last year.

Completion of stocks on knife blade.

A lower average yield, of course, would also lower the output estimate and, potentially, the final stocks 2021-2022.

With U.S. stockpiles currently valued at 155 million loaves of bread, the USDA is already forecasting the average price of the season at $ 13.70 / bu, so any further tightening of the balance sheet could lead to even higher prices.

During a recent webinar, Purdue University expansion economist Jim Mintert probably said it best: “There is not much room to move either on the production side or on the demand side. So, an unstable situation ahead in terms of soybean prices. “

It is also worth mentioning the fact that global soybean stocks are expected to increase slightly in 2021-2022, despite a large increase in world production, as shown below.

World end stocks are expected to grow only modestly, despite record output.

How hungry will China be?

Among the demand factors, China is the biggest character. For the 2020-21 crop year, from September 1 to the end of July, China had received almost 1.3 billion American bean breads, up from just under 500 million in the same period a year earlier.

Looking ahead to 2021-2022, the USDA predicts that China’s imports from all destinations will increase slightly from a year ago, and China has been a keen buyer in recent weeks. However, during June and July, purchases of new beans from China were significantly below the level of the previous year, mainly due to weak crushing margins.

Of course, China does not need to be such a big buyer for American crop beans 2021 as last year, given that the USDA forecasts total U.S. exports for 2021-2022 at 2.055 billion loaves, from 2.26 billion in 2020-2021 .

One of the biggest factors that will determine China’s imports will be the health and benefit of its large pig industry.

conclusions

A sleepy market after updating USDA supply and demand, it is important to remember that soybeans can still wake up with a bang if yields do not rise and supplies tighten, and especially if China continues a buying spree again.

The other scenario is good late summer weather, better yields than expected across the US, and slower uptake from China. The positive news is that even this scenario would not shift soybean supply or stockpile depletion to a large surplus; most likely, total supplies would only increase moderately from a year ago. Soybean growers in Ontario have enjoyed some very high prices over the past few months, and although most would be excited to see a continuation of these prices, even this moderately low-cost scenario would not be difficult to avoid. faced.