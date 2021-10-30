Scottco Mechanical Contractors Wins BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics | KAMR





AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) – Scottco Mechanical Contractors in Amarillo received a prestigious award from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). According to the BBB in Amarillo, Scottco has won the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, which recognizes companies in North America that are "committed to adhering to ethical business standards and promoting market confidence."

"Outstanding businesses in our area continue to be recognized through our ethics awards internationally," said Janna Kiehl, President of the Best Business Bureau in Amarillo. We are very pleased with the quality of businesses in our community that make ethics a top priority; shows and has great benefits for consumers, businesses and the community. Scottco, one of four winners in this year's international competition, won in the companies category with 11 to 99 employees, the BBB said. David Brewer, President and Owner of Scotto Mechanical Contractors said, Scottco serves our customers with honesty and integrity, we know our customers have many choices for HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas Panhandle, so we strive to do reliability, our honesty, consistency and market knowledge stand out. Lisa White, Administrative Manger at Scottco Mechanical Contractors said, We want our clients to be confident in our knowledge, our staff and the fact that we will be here for years to come to take care of their needs. In 49 years we have learned what it takes to go above and beyond these expectations on a daily basis.

BBB added that to be selected for the award, a business must first win their local BBB award program. Scottco Mechanical Contractors wins BBB Amarillo won the BBB Amarillo’s Torch Awards competition in 2020. The BBB said a virtual ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 at 12:00 p.m.

