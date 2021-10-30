Arcadia University was named the 20-year-old producer of Gilman International Schoars





GLENSIDE, Pa., October 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Arcadia University, long known as a national leader in overseas studies, has been named by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs as one of the top recipients of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship over the past 20 years. This year, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the US Department of State-sponsored Gilman program is honoring the most productive institutions of the past 20 years. Arcadia is among the 20 institutions nationwide recognized in the “Small Institution, 20-year-old Gilman Top Producer” category. The honorees were announced at the Diversity Conference Abroad at October 27. “We are proud to celebrate 20 years of partnership between them Arcadia University and the Gilman International Scholarship Program, ”he said Scott Terry, director of Arcadia of Global Engagement. “The scholarship program helps to make study abroad opportunities more accessible Arkadia students with limited financial resources, who otherwise would not have the funding for an international academic experience. ” Since 2001, 64 students from Arkadia have received Gilman awards . Gilman Scholarships expand the student population participating in education abroad by supporting students who have traditionally been underrepresented and those who may not study or practice abroad due to financial constraints. “Expanding access to education and global transformational experiences is essential to our mission in Arcadia University“, Said Dr. Jeff Rutenbeck, Provocateur and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Arcadia University. “The Gilman program has helped Arkadia “We understand this with dozens of students over the last 20 years and we thank them for their support that has helped us in these efforts.” The Gilman program has helped reshape study abroad to make it more accessible and inclusive for American students. Since the program began, more than 34,000 Gilman researchers from all over the United States, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories have been studied or interned in more than 155 countries around the globe. circle Arcadia University

Arcadia University is a top ranking private University in Greater Philadelphia that offers a JEDI (Justice, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion) educational experience – and the values ​​that keep students at the center of all its endeavors. of Institute of International Education has listed Arkadia first nationally in studies abroad for the last 10 of the last 11 years, and the University’s physical therapy and medical assistant programs are ranked nationally in their respective categories by US News & World Report, which ranks Arkadia among the top 25 percent in the category and quotes Arkadia to be among the “most innovative” and “best value” colleges. Arkadia promises a unique global, integrative and personal learning experience that prepares students to contribute and lead in a diverse and dynamic world. Visit www.arcadia.edu . SOURCE Arcadia University Similar links http://www.arcadia.edu

