The Michigan native returns for the role of MBS International Airport





Courtney Page has returned to her home state of Michigan from Arizona to accept the position of Assistant Airport Director at MBS International Airport.

James Canders is certainly happy to have the Battle Creek-Marshall area native on board. He had held the position of assistant director and director since taking over the MBS leadership post in June 2020 following the retirement of Jeff Nagel.

The position was filled as things are returning to normal and I cannot fulfill all the duties of assistant director and airport director at the same time, Canders said. Courtney started working at MBS in September and has already proven to be a valuable part of our organization.

Page comes to MBS after working in the economic development office in Payson, Arizona, where he also worked in the planning and development of the local airport. It’s good to be home, Page said. It has been wonderful. The staff is great. What they can do here with the number of employees they have is impressive. Page, who holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Western Michigan University, also worked for American Airlines at Ft. Worth, Texas, in network planning. Her responsibilities at MBS include overseeing the maintenance and operations departments of aircraft firefighters. Eventually, its tasks will be expanded to airport security, where it will work closely with the Transportation Security Administration, better known as the TSA. I’m excited to have Courtney at MBS and I know she will do extremely well here, Canders said. I have worked to get home to where my family is, she said. Page caught the aviation error early. At the age of 6, she recalls seeing her grandfather, a mechanic with the National Air Guard, working on the plane. Her husband is an American Airlines pilot in Pennsylvania. I need to see what it’s all about, Page said. I jumped at age 6 and never left (aviation). Have you ever seen an A-10 Warthawk? It’s the most delightful aircraft out there.

