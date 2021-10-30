Watson Authors’ Book on Radical Documentary and Global Crises





Ryan Watson, Ph.D., associate professor of film and media studies at Misericordia University, author of “Radical Documentary and the Global Crisis: Militant Evidence in the Digital Age,” published by Indiana University Press. The 254-page book, published Oct. 5, focuses on what Watson has called “militant evidence,” when independent filmmakers, activists and the average citizen document the struggle for rights, representation and revolution, they instrumentalize video images while defending a certain. result. In “Documentary Radicals and Global Crises,” Watson focuses on extreme conflict cases, such as the Iraq War, the occupation of Palestine, the war in Syria, mass prison sentences in the US, and Congolese children forced into military service. Under these conditions, artists and activists aspire to document, archive, witness and witness the crimes being committed. The result is a set of practices that turn documentary media toward a commitment to display and privilege the media created by people living through terror. This footage is then combined with new digitally archived images, stories and evidence to influence specific social and political situations. “Radical documentaries and global crises“ reorientes definitions of what a documentary is, how it works, how it circulates, and how its effect is measured, arguing that militant evidence has the power to expose, accumulate, and judge. “The militant testimonies are a direct reference to the video of Rodney King captured with a video camera in 1991 and the idea of ​​the visible evidence that emerged from it within documentary studies. Now there are cameras everywhere; an ordinary citizen can capture events simply by “Despite this, people are still victims of state violence even though cameras are everywhere: from cell phones to police cameras, to security cameras and to government satellites,” said Dr. Watson. Dr. Watson goes on to explain, “Militant evidence can be a tool for social justice and justice in general when used properly. The book is based on work in the field of human rights, law, political and critical theory and long international. Historical development “I hope the book opens up conversations about documentary images as powerful, evidence-based images that can counter state violence if used strategically.” A Scranton resident, Dr. Watson joined the faculty of Misericordia University in 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Georgetown University, Washington, DC, an MA in Humanities from the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, and received his Ph.D. film from Iowa University, Iowa City, Iowa. “Radical Documentary and Global Crises” is available to order on paper, with hard cover and e-book through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other stores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.misericordia.edu/news/news-post-page/~board/news/post/watson-authors-book-on-radical-documentary-and-global-crises The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos