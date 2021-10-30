On a trip to Europe, Taiwan’s foreign minister calls for co-operation in dealing with China





Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks after receiving the Silver Memorial Medal of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, in Prague, Czech Republic, October 27, 2021. REUTERS / David W Cerny / File Photo

TAIPEI, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu urged “freedom-loving countries” on Friday to work together against China, during a rare trip to Europe that is taking place amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has not ruled out the possibility of taking by force, has no formal diplomatic relations with any European country except the Vatican City. But it tends to deepen ties with European Union democracies. Wu’s European trip has angered Beijing, which last week warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic against undermining their bilateral relations with China by allowing a visit to those countries. “The rise of the People’s Republic of China, led by the Chinese Communist Party, is a defining challenge for the democracies of the world. This guarantees our closer cooperation together,” Wu said in a virtual speech at an Alliance summit in Rome. Interparliamentary for China. This is an international group of parliamentarians demanding a tougher stance on China. Taiwan is at the forefront of an ideological battle against authoritarianism, Wu said, and the world would feel the impact if China invades the island. “We are determined to defend ourselves,” he said in a speech broadcast online. Taiwan’s Defense Minister said this month that military tensions with China are at their worst level in more than 40 years. Fearing retaliation from Beijing, many countries are reluctant to host Taiwanese top ministers. Earlier this week, Wu delivered a speech at a conference in Slovakia and then traveled to Prague to meet with Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil, who both visited Taiwan last year. in a move that angered China. Wu’s visit coincided with a visit by a Taiwanese trade delegation to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, all of which have donated COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan. Lithuania and Taiwan announced earlier this year that they would open de facto embassies in each other’s capitals, angering China. Reporting by Sarah Wu Editing by Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

