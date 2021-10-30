International
Covid-19: Four contacts related to the Tonga case, 160 new cases in the community
Four contacts of the Covid case who flew from Christchurch to Tonga have been identified, with two of them traveling to Wellington. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 160 more cases in the community.
The contacts include two people who were still in Christchurch and two who traveled to Wellington on October 26th. All had been contacted by public health officials and told to be isolated and tested.
The case that flew to Tonga on Wednesday had turned a negative test before departure and was fully vaccinated. The Department of Health was advising anyone with symptoms in Wellington to get tested.
160 new cases in the community
There are 160 new Covid-19 cases in the community, including one in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health confirmed.
Of the new cases, 151 were in Auckland, as well as seven in Waikato, one in Northland and one in Christchurch.
The Christchurch case was a recent fully vaccinated international arrival, which resulted many times negative in MIQ in Auckland. They were tested on Thursday and gave a positive result on Friday night. Now they were isolated. The source of the infection and whether it was an acute or historical case has not yet been determined.
In Waikato, two of the cases were in Kwhia and were reported in Friday’s update, three were from Hamilton, one from the Te Awamutu / Kihikihi area and one from torohanga. All were isolated with public health oversight.
The links between the two Hamilton and Te Awamutu / Kihikihi cases had already been established, the rest were still being investigated.
The Ministry of Health had not yet established links for 95 cases. Of the 65 cases already linked, 38 were family contacts.
Of the Northland cases, only one was officially reported after one was confirmed on Friday and two were reported to the ministry after 9am, they would be officially added to the number on Sunday.
The four cases were from the same family in Kaipara. Investigations were still ongoing to determine any possible links to the blast.
Delta spread as a whole had increased to 3205 active cases.
The ministry said the increase in numbers was a reminder of Covid infectivity, particularly the Delta variant. The increase in the number of cases is not unexpected and it is [in] in accordance with the modeling to date.
Anyone who has symptoms is asked to be tested and reminded to be vaccinated today if they have not already done so.
There were 47 people in hospital on Saturday from 37 on Friday with two of them in the ICU / HDU. Twelve of them were in Waitemat, 14 in Middlemore and 21 in Auckland. The average age of hospitalized cases was 45 years.
The Auckland Retirement Village reports seven new cases
Seven other residents and a staff member of the retirement village of Edmonton Meadows in Henderson, Auckland, were involved in updating Saturday’s case. This brings the number of cases in the village to nine.
The Covid-positive employee has been removed at this time. “It is important to note that there are high levels of vaccination among the occupants of the house and all staff are fully vaccinated,” the ministry said. All staff and residents were tested and would be tested again on day five and day 12. The village had operated according to alarm level 3 instructions for visitors.
In the wider Auckland region, the ministry continued to push for more testing of symptomatic people in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa.
New MIQ cases, testing and vaccination updates
There were two new cases to be reported in managed isolation, one traveled from the UK via Singapore on 26 October and the other from Singapore directly on 27 October. They were both caught during the first day routine testing at an Auckland facility.
Forty-six of the Friday cases were infectious in the community.
A total of 28,925 tests were processed on Friday and 42,755 doses of vaccine were administered – 10,995 first doses and 31,760 second doses.
In total, 88 percent of the eligible population was vaccinated with at least one dose and 74 percent with two doses.
