



Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors have told her she should rest for at least another two weeks and continue to undertake only light activities in light of recent health concerns, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. “Following their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised her to continue resting for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “Doctors have advised that Her Majesty may continue to perform light, desk-based tasks during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not undertake any official visit,” he continued. The statement added that due to medical restrictions imposed on the 95-year-old monarch, she will miss the Memorial Festival on November 13th. But it is her “determined goal” to be present at the upcoming National Memorial Service event on Memorial Sunday, held on November 14th. The announcement comes more than a week after the queen, who is known for her strong health, was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland on October 20 after doctors advised her to rest. The Queen was admitted to King Edward VII’s London private hospital the same afternoon. She was released until lunch the next day. Recent Health Concerns and Hospitalization The Queen’s first hospitalization in years also prompted the Queen’s medical team to recommend that she make changes to her routine. They have advised the queen to give the signature Dubonnet evening cocktail, British historian Andrew Roberts TODAY said this week. She has also stopped taking long walks with her beloved dogs in Windsor Great Park.

On Tuesday, the queen held her first official engagement since spending the night in hospital, when she greeted the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland in two virtual audiences conducted from her home in Windsor Castle. The Queen recently announced that she had decided “with regret” that she would not be attending the climate summit in the coming weeks in Glasgow, Scotland. Other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will attend the summit.

