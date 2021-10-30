Ethiopia orders local media to stop broadcasting foreign news

The Ethiopian media authority on Friday ordered a local radio and television station to stop sharing foreign news reports.

A letter from the Ethiopian Media Authority, issued to Radio and TV Ahadu (Ahadu RTV), stated that the station could no longer broadcast coverage provided by international news agencies via satellite.

Ahadu RTV is a subsidiary of VOA, which is the dominant source for its international coverage.





The letter, written in Amharic and seen by the Voice of America Division in Africa, gave no specific reason for the ban or a timeline for how long it would stay in place, saying only that the station was operating outside of its intended creation.

Several other stations received the same order, according to Eskinder Frew, a journalist at Addis Ababa who contributes to VOA.

Ethiopia has issued orders or suspended licenses to various media groups and expelled at least one foreign journalist last year, often on charges that the news outlets were legitimizing terrorist groups, a reference to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The Ethiopian Federal Forces and the TPLF have been fighting in the northern Ethiopian Tigray region since November 2020.

In July, the media regulator suspended his license Addis Standard, which led to the suspension of media activity.

The regulator said it was investigating complaints that Addis Standard was publishing content that posed a threat to national security Committee for the Protection of Journalists said at the time.

That same month, authorities arrested about 20 journalists from two independent broadcasters.

Media analysts, including Reporters Without Borders, told VOA in July that the arrests were linked to federal government media coverage and the Tigray conflict.

VOA sent requests for comment late Friday to the Ethiopian embassy in Washington and the Ethiopian Media Authority. As of the time of publication, no one had responded.

The media regulator said in his letter on Friday that broadcasters should operate under the terms and conditions agreed upon … to inform, educate and entertain the public.

However, Ahadu RTV has rebroadcasted VOA content via satellite link, abandoning its target.

VOA expressed disappointment with the order on Friday and called on the Ethiopian Media Authority to reconsider its decision.

The Voice of America strictly adheres to the principles of accurate, balanced, and comprehensive journalism. “Our content addresses important issues for the people of Ethiopia,” said Acting Director Yolanda Lpez in a statement.

The order restricts the free flow of information to Ethiopian citizens and undermines freedom of the press. It sends a chilling message to all journalists in the country.

This story began in the Voice of America Division for Africa.