Biden to discuss intensifying supply chain challenges with G20 leaders

A cargo ship moves under the Bayonne Bridge as it goes to port on October 13, 2021 in Bayonne, New Jersey. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden is expected to point out disruptions in the global supply chain and rising energy prices when he meets this weekend with other leaders of the world’s largest economies. On Saturday, Biden will attend the annual “G20” forum, or G20, referring to the top 20 economies that make up more than 80% of world GDP and 75% of global trade. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Rome, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden is scheduled to convene a supply chain meeting with world leaders. The plan is to discuss ways in which governments can alleviate pressure points in the global trade system.

“The global economy will undoubtedly be forward-looking and central because the pandemic is continuing to have an impact on economic recovery,” explained Howard Stoffer, a professor of International Affairs at New Haven University. “How countries react in a coordinated or independent manner will be an important issue at the G20,” he added. The world supply chain already disrupted by the pandemic is continuing to bear the burden of growing consumer demand, labor shortages and delays in overseas production, which has led to higher transport costs and inflation. The global supply chain challenges “will be a very high initiative on the agenda,” explained Michael Froman, vice president and president of strategic growth at Mastercard. Froman, who served for four years as President Barack Obama’s trade representative, added that Biden will have the opportunity to lead the discussions without sharing the stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will not be present. “Not only is the US back on the table, but one of Biden’s political strengths is his engagement with leaders informally. He has been involved in these kinds of informal discussions with leaders throughout his career in the Senate, as well as “Vice President and now president. With two of the other big leaders not attending, it really shows that the US is reaffirming its leadership and reaffirming its commitment in an effective way.”

US President Joe Biden comments on his agenda to build a better infrastructure at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, USA, October 25, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Biden’s diplomatic choreography at the G20 summit in Rome, which went virtual last year, follows America’s iconic exit from Afghanistan and a stunning diplomatic row over France, Washington’s oldest ally. Biden has previously pledged to repair alliances through diplomacy and restore Washington’s leadership position on the global stage after years of “America First” policies pursued by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. “The goal almost always with foreign travel for the president is for people to see America’s leader as the world leader. And that’s something that Donald Trump found very difficult to do,” explained Tom Block, Washington’s policy strategist at Fundstrat. “He feels very comfortable when it comes to foreign leaders, unlike President Trump, and for many years he has chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. So this is an area where he feels very comfortable and will be well informed.” , added Block, who previously served as global head of government relations for JP Morgan Chase.

In an aerial view, container vessels are anchored in the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as they await unloading on September 20, 2021 near Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

“In the short term, Biden wants to use the G20 to engage the leaders of some of the world ‘s most important nations in addressing short – term economic challenges, including supply disruptions and the continuing effects of Covid,” explained Joshua Shifrinson. collaborator. professor of International Relations at Boston University. The White House has previously said the administration continues to look for ways to address supply chain issues that cause global trade disruptions. Earlier this month, in an effort to address the country’s supply chain issues, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to conduct 24/7 operations in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which account for 40% of maritime freight that enter the United States. And while full-time operations in California twin ports are expected to ease the remaining number of container vessels, it is far from resolving the complex issues affecting the global supply chain. “All major ports around the world should be 24/7,” Stoffer argues. “With the exception of a few national or religious holidays, not all ports in the world can be nine to five.”

Cargo trucks travel across shipping containers to the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, USA on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images