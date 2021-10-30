Innovative International Acquisition Corp. Announces the closing of the initial public offering of $ 230,000,000, including the exercise of the share option





DANA POINT, California .– (TELI BUSINESS) –Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (Company), a newly formed blank check company, announced today the closure of its initial public offering, as well as the full exercise of the underwriting option by the signatories resulting in the sale of a total of 23,000,000 units (including 3,000,000 units issued in regarding the exercise of the over-allotment option). The offer was priced at $ 10.00 per unit, resulting in gross revenue of $ 230,000,000. The Company units started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the IOACU symbol on October 27, 2021. The company is led by Dr. Mohan Ananda, Chairman and CEO, Madan Menon, Chief Operating Officer, and Elaine Price, Chief Financial Officer, and board members Fernando Garibay, Anuradha George, Nisheet Gupta and Valarie Sheppard. The company was established for the purpose of conducting a merger, exchange of shares, purchase of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company aims to identify promising opportunities in the consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services or enterprise software (SaaS) sector. The company has not selected any specific business combination objectives. Each unit sold in the offer consists of an ordinary Class A share and half of a repurchased warranty, each full warranty entitles its holder to purchase a Class A ordinary share at a price of 11.50 dollars per share. Only entire warranties are enforceable and will be traded. Once the securities that make up the units begin separate trading, common Class A stocks and guarantees are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the IOAC and IOACW symbols, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book manager for the offer. Of the proceeds received from the consumption of the offer and a simultaneous private placement of ordinary Class A shares, $ 234,600,000 was deposited in the Company’s trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company on October 29, 2021 that reflects the receipt of revenue after the completion of the offer and the private placement will be included as an exposition in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. and Exchange (SEC). The offer was made only through a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected] A registration statement related to these securities was submitted and declared effective by the SEC on October 26, 2021. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase, nor there shall be any sale of such securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, request or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction. NOTE ON PREVIOUS STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including the projected use of net income. No guarantee can be given that the bid discussed above will be met under the conditions described, or at all, or that the net bid revenue will be used as indicated. Future statements are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are beyond the Company ‘s control, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’ s registration statement for the Company ‘s initial public offering submitted to the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this publication, except as required by law.

