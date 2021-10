International Falls votes not to wear its famous Smokey Bear statue anymore

A 26-foot-tall Smokey Bear statue occupies the center of Smokey Bear Park early Wednesday morning, September 25, 2013 in International Falls, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR The 26-foot-tall Smokey Bear statue that stands high above the city of International Falls will no longer place earplugs in winter, or fishing gear in summer. The city council voted unanimously last week to ban the iconic figure from wearing any outfit other than his traditional blue jeans, belt, belt and campaign hat, with shovel in hand. For several decades the inhabitants of International Falls have Smokey dressed in different outfits depending on the season, starting in the 1980s, when locals knitted a 25-foot-long scarf and created giant gloves and earplugs. But Mayor Harley Droba said he was in contact with other Minnesota communities that are also home to famous giant statues, including Paul Bunyan and Babe in Bemidji, Big Ole the Viking in Alexandria and Giant Jolly Green in Blue Earth, who told him they thought it was somewhat crazy that International Falls decorated its famous monument with fiberglass. That’s what you want to be known for is having this thing, and letting people decide anything on it, even with council permission, is just ridiculous to them, Droba said at the council meeting in recent weeks. There is also the risk of damaging the statue, the city recently spent $ 30,000 on the restoration of the Smokey statue, which was originally built in 1954, Droba said. Council member Mike Holden said he felt caught in the middle. He helped decorate Smokey since the mid-1980s and liked it, really, he said. But Holden also said his father worked for the Minnesota State Forest Division for 36 years. And Smokey the Bear was a big deal in our family, he said. The U.S. Forest Service has issued guidelines for groups authorized to use the Smokeys resemblance, to ensure that it will continue to be a powerful fire prevention icon for years to come. A Smokey Bear sign stands in northern Minnesota. Dan Kraker | MPR News 2019 There is a reason for this, Holden said. They do not want the importance of Smokey the Bear to be degraded. The council voted 4-0 to ban the wearing of the Smokey Bear statue. This means that even at the end of winter, in the Nation’s self-proclaimed ice box, Smokey will be left shirtless. You enable MPR News. Individual donations stand behind the clarity in coverage by our journalists across the state, the stories that connect us and the conversations that offer perspectives. Help MPR remain a resource that unites Minnesota. Donate today. A $ 17 gift makes the difference.

