Joe Biden faces a more skeptical global audience at his first G20 as President





This weekend marks the first personal G20 Summit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and world leaders are expected to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain problems, a global minimum tax rate, high energy prices and the fight against the crisis. climatic. , among other topics. The president will raise energy supply issues and support a global minimum tax at the first G20 session on Saturday in Rome, says a senior administration official. These two issues are among the highlights of Biden’s agenda at the conference of the world’s largest economies.

“The main theme that enters (Saturday) is that the United States is committed to our allies and partners and to face-to-face diplomacy at the highest levels,” the official said. “And in the G20, the United States and the allies and partners are here, we are activated, we are united.”

The topic of the first session is the global economy and the pandemic and its main objective will be the adoption of a global minimum tax, a top priority of Biden that the White House believes will end the global race to the end over corporations. tax rates.

The agreed measure would meet large multinational companies at a minimum rate of 15% and require them to pay taxes in the countries where they do business. The Biden administration breathed new life into the global initiative earlier this year and secured the support of the G7 countries in June, paving the way for a preliminary agreement in July. “In our judgment, this is more than just a tax deal. It is a reshaping of the rules of the global economy,” the official said. Aspects of the spending framework recently unveiled by Biden would implement part of the global minimum tax scheme, though the fate of this measure remains uncertain as Democrats bargain for time. Biden administration officials have downplayed the effect of that democratic civil war on Biden’s ability to assemble foreign leaders. “These world leaders are really sophisticated. They understand. There is a complex process in any democracy to do something as ambitious as we are pursuing on our internal agenda,” the senior administration official said. “These are multi-generational investments and of course, we are trying to reform the tax code to pay for them. And so, you know, I think there will be a broad understanding that takes time.” Biden also plans to “raise the short-term imbalance in supply and demand in global energy markets” during the first G20 session, the official said: “We would like to raise the issue and underline the importance of finding more balance and stability. “In both the oil and gas markets.” However, the official said that Biden would not be directly involved in OPEC decisions to increase supply: “We will certainly not be involved with the specifics of what is happening inside the cartel, but we have a voice and intend to use it. on an issue that is affecting the global economy. “ “There are large power producers that have cheap capacity,” the official said. “And we are encouraging them to use it to ensure a stronger and more sustainable recovery worldwide.” Iran will also be on the agenda of the US and its key allies. On Saturday, Biden will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the way back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aims to curb the nuclear program. Iran in exchange. for relief from sanctions, the White House said. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA deal in 2018 and Biden has said the US will rejoin it once Tehran returns again in full compliance with the limitations of the nuclear development pact. The president is expected to hold additional bilateral meetings with world leaders during his stay in Rome, although the White House has not yet made any definite announcements. There will also be a traditional “family photo” of the leaders, which will be one of the most photographed opportunities for them to meet each other during the summit. The president’s interactions with world leaders will be closely monitored throughout the weekend, especially as he tries to defuse a diplomatic feud with one of the U.S.’s oldest allies, France. The US, UK and Australia announced a new partnership last month that included providing assistance to help Australia develop nuclear-powered submarines. France says the deal was made in secret without its knowledge and risked an existing contract worth billions to supply Australia with oil submarines. In a stunning reprimand of the announcement, Macron briefly withdrew the French ambassador to the US. In Rome on Friday, Biden said his administration was “clumsy” in its handling of the deal that deprived France of billions of defense contracts when it met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who seemed ready to move out of the dispute, but made it clear that the US will have to prove itself credible in the future. The meeting was the first time the two leaders have seen each other face to face since the rift. Biden said he had the impression that France had been informed “long before the deal was going, honest to God”. In addition to meeting Macron on the first day of his trip, Biden and the first lady met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Biden, who is a Catholic, and the Pope met face to face for 90 minutes. The president later said that Francesco told him he was glad he was a “good Catholic” and that he should continue to receive communion, despite opposition from some conservative American bishops for his support for abortion. The Bidens were also welcomed by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

