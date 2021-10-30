Plans are underway to remove the debris of container ships, but the public was asked to stay away

Efforts are underway to clean up the beaches where garbage containers have been dumped on Vancouver Island, but organizers are urging people not to try to clean it themselves.

The wreckage comes from MV Zim Kingston, who lost over 100 containers during a storm off the south coast of BC on October 22nd. The next day, it was reported that some containers still on board the ship were on fire.

Since then, it has been anchored in Victoria, BC, and the fire has been extinguished.

At least four of the missing containers have been washed to the northwest tip of Vancouver Island near the remote Cape Scott Provincial Park, dumping rubbish like refrigerators, toys and baby clothing. The Coast Guard says none of the four contain hazardous materials.

The area is in the traditional territory of the First Nation Quatsino. Chief Tom Nelson says his people are ready and willing to clean up, but they need information. He is asking the Coast Guard to fly to the coastline of the traditional territory and report where the debris is.

“That way, we can achieve it, we can set up camp, whatever we have to do.”

Karen Wristen is also organizing a cleanup.

The executive director of the Living Oceans Society, a Vancouver Island-based environmental group, says she called the Coast Guard and the shipping company as soon as she heard about the debris. She has also been in contact with Nelson.

#CCGLive: Owner i #ZimKingston has hired a contractor to remove debris from the beach as well as recycle containers. As of this update, no other containers have been found on shore. pic.twitter.com/BaSO6fQsr6 –@CoastGuardCAN

Matthew Melnyk, a maritime lawyer based in Victoria, BC, says that under Canadian law, people must contact what is called a “drowning receiver” before removing any marine debris.

“If you encounter any debris, any debris, whether it has value or not, or whether it is just debris, you are expected to call the debris receiver, who is part of the Coast Guard, and follow their instructions.”

In the case of MV Zim Kingston, the Coast Guard asks people to report the debris but not to touch it at least in part because two of the containers that fell from the ship contain hazardous materials. They do not know where those containers are, but they may come ashore.

Wristen, with the Living Oceans Society, says people should not go ahead and clean themselves. Not only is a coordinated effort the legal way to go, but it means the organization can keep track of costs and send a receipt to the shipping company.

Given the remote location, she says, they will pay to place people during cleaning. She also says that an organized cleanup can remove debris by helicopter, which means that the local landfill will not have to deal with it and the group can sort them out so that they can be recycled as much as possible. possible.

She says it is also a security issue.

While the rugged coastline is beautiful, it is also subject to intense weather.

“Storm surges on those beaches can be extremely dangerous,” Wristen said. “It’s definitely work for people who have experience and have some knowledge of tides and storms.”

She says she hopes the contractor hired by the transport company will work with her on the cleanup.

The Coast Guard says it is continuing air surveillance of the coastline, but the remaining containers are expected to continue navigating north along the BC coast. The shipping company has hired contractors to manage the shoreline cleanup and ocean salvage.