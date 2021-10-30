Ottawa will appeal court ruling on indigenous child welfare, but says it is pursuing a compensation deal

The Canadian government is appealing a Federal Court ruling that upheld a landmark Canadian Court of Human Rights ruling on indigenous child welfare compensation, but Ottawa says it is also working with indigenous groups to reach a compensation agreement by the end of year.

While an appeal notice was formally submitted by the government on Friday, Ottawa says further legal action will be suspended as the parties try to reach an agreement.

“We will work with the parties to establish an approach that will best serve the children,” Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajduttut told a news conference.

The government says it is committed to compensating children and families placed in the child welfare system, but it has consistently opposed legal decisions that may force the government to pay.

Instead, the government says it wants to reach an out-of-court settlement, an option that parties representing children in the case have agreed to explore starting Monday, November 1st.

“We will focus directly on reaching an out-of-court settlement and on the table,” Hajdu added.

The government says it wants to reach an agreement by December. The First Nations Association for the Care of Children and the Family and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will take part in the talks.

“If there is no agreement, we will go to the hearings expeditiously. We do not want the children to lose this time,” said Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the Society for the Care of Children and Families of the First Nations and one of key figures facing the federal government.

“We are ready to take a break, but [the government] has agreed to an accelerated hearing schedule if we enter that room and it looks like [they’re] “It will not stop discrimination,” she told CBC Power and Politics.

“While we are disappointed that Canada continues to pursue an appeal, we are encouraged that a deadline will be set to negotiate a solution to this issue,” said RoseAnne Archibald, AFN’s national chief.

In 2019, the court ordered Ottawa to pay $ 40,000 the maximum allowed under the Canadian Human Rights Act for every child in the child welfare reserve system from at least January 1, 2006, to a date to be determined by the court .

The government says it will not discuss the financial details of any out-of-court compensation agreement.

“We have presented an important financial package,” Millers said of the government’s plans to pay for the children and to reform the child welfare system itself. He later said the government has no “intention” to pay the children less than $ 40,000.

Why make an appeal?

In an appeals notice filed earlier Friday afternoon, Ottawa sought an order to overturn the Federal Court decision and orders issued by the court. The government describes this as a “defense appeal” that will not be pursued while negotiations are under way.

“People can complain about the complaint that was filed today. We fully understand it. No one wants to be able to appeal. But depending on how those discussions go, we are very prepared to remove it.” said the Minister of the Crown. -Indigenous Relations Marc Miller.

The federal government’s argument is that the court erred in finding that the court “acted reasonably” in its decision to order monetary compensation for children and families who had been placed in the child welfare system.

“Canada acknowledges the finding of systemic discrimination and does not oppose the general principle that compensation should be provided to individuals in the First Nations who suffered pain and suffering as a result of government misconduct,” the appeal statement said.

However, awarding compensation to individuals in the manner ordered by the Tribunal was inconsistent with the nature of the complaint, the evidence, past jurisprudence and the Canadian Human Rights Act.

The court found that the government was discriminating against indigenous children

In 2016, the court found that the federal government discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the child welfare system in reserve.

He said Canada paid little attention to the consequences of removing First Nations children from their homes, resulting in “trauma and injury to the highest degree causing pain and suffering”.

The court said the parents and grandparents of those children (depending on who was the primary caregiver at the time) would also qualify for compensation, as long as the children were not taken away due to abuse.

The court also instructed the federal government to pay $ 40,000 for each First Nations child, along with their primary caregiver, who was denied services or forced to leave home to access services covered by the policy known as the Principle. of Jordan.

This policy states that the needs of a First Nations child seeking government service take precedence over legal disputes over who should pay for it.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says her government is committed to addressing systematic discrimination in the child welfare system. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

The Jordan Principle part of the order covers the period from 12 December 2007 when the House of Commons approved the Jordan Principle until 2 November 2017, when the court ordered Canada to change its definition of the Jordan Principle and review previously rejected claims.

The order also states that compensation must be paid to the assets of deceased individuals who would be entitled to compensation.

Some estimates put the number of children potentially affected at around 50,000, with the largest number in the Prairies and British Columbia. The ruling also covers First Nation children in the Yukon.

The Fed argued that the court went too far

In the fall of 2019, the federal government filed a lawsuit in Federal Court for annul the court order and reject the claim for compensation .

The ruling drew widespread condemnation from leaders of the First Nations, the NDP, the Green Party and human rights organizations such as Amnesty International.

“We have to compensate those who have been injured, but the question is how to do it,” Trudeau said in 2019.

The federal government challenged the precedent of the court order arguing that it had no jurisdiction to order specific payments in the manner of a group action.

The government also noted that the order would give the same amount of money to someone who spent a day in care as to someone who spent an entire childhood there.

The Federal Court rejected Ottawa’s arguments

In his decision , Federal Court Judge Paul Favel wrote that the court “reasonably exercised its discretion” to “deal with a complex issue of discrimination to ensure that all cases were adequately dealt with and that the issue of compensation was dealt with in stages.”

Favel wrote that the Attorney General of Canada, who had requested a judicial review and suspension of the order, “had failed to prove that the compensation decision was unreasonable.”

Favel also shared his thoughts on how negotiations can help achieve the goal of indigenous reconciliation.

“In my opinion, the procedural history of this case has shown that there has been and has been goodwill resulting in significant moves towards correcting this unprecedented discrimination,” he wrote.

“However, the good work of the parties is unfinished. The parties must decide whether to continue to sit by the track or move forward in this spirit of reconciliation.”

Favel’s decision was announced the day before the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The court instructed Ottawa to enter into discussions with the First Nations Family Care Society and the First Nations Assembly, which filed the original human rights complaint in 2008, to determine the best independent process for distributing compensation and decide who qualifies.