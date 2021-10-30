International
Biden eases the clash with France and enjoys meeting the Pope as his journey to Europe begins
ROME After a six-week diplomatic scandal over a broken deal on submarines and allegations of US hypocrisy, President Biden made an effort Friday to fix the fences with French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledging that, yes, the issue could have been addressed better.
What we did was clumsy, Mr Biden told reporters hours after arriving in Italy to attend a summit with other world leaders. It was not done with much grace.
Giving a mea culpa personally to the leader of one of America’s oldest allies, Mr Biden signaled he was ready to move on from an embarrassing feud that grew out of a secret US deal with Britain and Australia to supply Australia with nuclear weapons. Submarines attack with electricity, effectively canceling a lucrative and strategically important French contract.
I had the impression that France had been informed long ago that an agreement was not being reached, Mr Biden said, effectively inviting his negotiating partners to shoulder some of the blame after weeks of French anger. Later in the day, the two issued a joint statement confirming Mr. Bidens’ support for America’s European allies to develop a stronger and more capable European defense as a compliment to NATO.
The meeting highlighted the diplomatic challenges Mr. Biden faces abroad as he prepares for the G20 summit this weekend, where he will try to secure a global agreement to set minimum corporate tax rates aimed at banning companies from filling revenues in tax havens. . It will also encourage other countries to help lift supply chain blockages, announce a global task force to fight the coronavirus, and encourage investment to curb global warming.
But his journey began with a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, a diplomatic meeting that the president, who was smiling broadly as he stepped out of his presidential limousine, seemed to enjoy.
After spending about 90 minutes with Francis at the Vatican Apostolic Palace, Mr Biden told reporters that the Pope had called him a good Catholic. must continue to receive holy communion.
The apparent show of support would mark the first time the Pope explicitly withdrew against a campaign by conservative bishops in the United States to deny Mr. Biden, a Catholic colleague, the sacrament because of his support for the rights of abortion. Asked if the two had talked about abortion, the president said no, but that the topic of taking the sacrament had been raised.
We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic, Mr. Biden told reporters, and I should continue to receive communion.
Asked to confirm the version of Mr. Bidens exchange, Matteo Bruni, Vatican spokesman, said the Holy See limited its comments to the news release on topics discussed during the meeting, adding, “It’s a private conversation.”
A drama-free meeting came later in the day as Mr Biden sought to strengthen ties with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Mr Draghi is becoming increasingly important as a European leader who believes that more European military independence can coexist with a solid commitment to NATO and a lasting alliance with the United States.
Mr. Biden told Mr. Draghi that he viewed a strong European Union, even with a unified military defense, as in the interest of the United States, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation. At their meeting at the Chigi Palace, the seat of the Italian government, Mr. Biden also said that Italy and the United States must show that democracies can function successfully and that Mr. Draghi was doing so.
The White House did not return a request to verify those private remarks.
On a day that stressed the importance of lasting relationships, the 75-minute, face-to-face meeting at the popes’ private library, followed by 15 minutes of friendship with family and officials, seemed to give Mr. Biden the greatest personal and political. elevator.
The Vatican did not allow the public to enter the meeting, citing coronavirus concerns and released only heavily modified images. A statement said that in the private part of the meeting, Francesco and Mr. Biden focused on the joint commitment to protect and care for the planet, the health care situation and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the topic of refugees and aid to migrants. He added that the talks had affected human rights and freedom of religion.
Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit priest in Rome and a confidant of Francis, said that if Mr. Bidens’s version of his exchange with the Pope about communion was correct, it was nevertheless not a political statement, as the whole purpose of Francis was to avoid the politicization of the Eucharist and the church, which he sees as catastrophic. Instead, Father Spadaro said, the Pope would have spoken as a pastor to a member of his flock. This is pastoral for the person, he said.
But politically speaking, that distinction would make little difference to Mr. Biden, who has been a target of conservative American bishops, many apparently supporters of former President Donald Trump. They have argued that a Catholic politician, and especially a president, who advocated for abortion rights should not receive communion.
The Vatican had warned American bishops not to pursue such a campaign, but they have nevertheless pushed forward.
Since becoming president, Mr. Biden has refused to explain at length how he reconciles his Catholic beliefs with a contradictory view that abortion rights should be respected as law. But he can now show the highest authority in his church when challenged for his faith.
You basically have to face not only Biden, but also the Pope, John Carr, co-director of the Initiative for Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, told conservative American bishops campaigning for Mr. Bidens’ rights to take the denied sacrament.
Mr. Biden has met with three popes during his time in public office, but Francesco has left the biggest impression. The pope met Bidens privately during his 2015 trip to the United States, which took place about five months after the death of Mr. Bidens’s son, Beau. The then vice president and his family were still deeply saddened, and that audience gave us more consolation than he did, I think he would understand, Mr Biden said at the time.
Mr. Biden arrived in Rome at a time when political polarization in America is intertwined in its Catholic church. And the president and pope have become common targets of powerful conservative American bishops seeking to underestimate them.
Massimo Faggioli, a professor of theology at Villanova University and author of Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States, said there was no doubt that American bishops would be outraged by the popes’ encouragement and wondered if the president had cleared his decision to speak. publicly about him with the Vatican.
The highly modified images released by the Vatican seemed to underscore the warm bond shared by the two leaders. Mr. Biden shook the popes’ hand and called him the most important peace fighter I have ever met.
After their private conversation, they exchanged gifts and Mr. Biden gave the Pope a presidential challenge coin featuring Delaware, his home country, and the Beaus Army National Guard unit. I know my son would like me to give it to you, he said.
While Francesco told Mr. Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, at the door, Mr. Biden was in no hurry to leave.
He opened a popular thread that referred to both him and the pope ascending to their positions later in life. Referring to their ages, he is 78 years old and Francis is 84 years old, he told a story about Satchel Paige, the legendary player of color who played most of his Negro League career, and who was allowed to join with Major Leagues only in his 40s. .
Usually, pitchers lose wings when they are 35, Mr. Biden told the pope, who seemed a bit lost from the baseball reference. He won on his 47th birthday.
As Mr. Biden explained, reporters asked the pitcher: Satch, no one has ever achieved a victory at the age of 47. How do you feel when you win on your birthday? and pitcher replied: Guys, I do not look so old. I look at it this way: How old would you be if you did not know how old you were?
The Pope looked at Mr. Biden.
You are 65 years old, I am 60 years old, said the president. God loves you.
Jim Tankersley contributed reporting from Rome and Ruth Graham from Dallas.
