Biden eases the clash with France and enjoys meeting the Pope as his journey to Europe begins

ROME After a six-week diplomatic scandal over a broken deal on submarines and allegations of US hypocrisy, President Biden made an effort Friday to fix the fences with French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledging that, yes, the issue could have been addressed better.

What we did was clumsy, Mr Biden told reporters hours after arriving in Italy to attend a summit with other world leaders. It was not done with much grace.

Giving a mea culpa personally to the leader of one of America’s oldest allies, Mr Biden signaled he was ready to move on from an embarrassing feud that grew out of a secret US deal with Britain and Australia to supply Australia with nuclear weapons. Submarines attack with electricity, effectively canceling a lucrative and strategically important French contract.

I had the impression that France had been informed long ago that an agreement was not being reached, Mr Biden said, effectively inviting his negotiating partners to shoulder some of the blame after weeks of French anger. Later in the day, the two issued a joint statement confirming Mr. Bidens’ support for America’s European allies to develop a stronger and more capable European defense as a compliment to NATO.